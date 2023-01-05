As quoted in the Dec. 31 editorial “ D.C. needs more bike lanes, and fast ,” David Krucoff rightly characterized the proposed bike lanes on Connecticut Avenue NW (between Calvert and Legation streets) as being “for the potential benefit of the few to the detriment of the many.” His comment rings especially true for older or disabled people who live in Cleveland Park, as well as for those of any age or ability who live on Reno Road NW and nearby streets and for merchants.

Bike lanes were installed on Reno Road several years ago, but spotting someone bicycling there is like sighting a unicorn. The last one I spied was riding on my sidewalk, eschewing the bike lane three feet away.

Reno is a winding, hilly, tree-lined road with few traffic lights or stop signs: It is already treacherous to cross, whether by foot or vehicle, and even more treacherous when making a left turn. While traffic seems light at times, the sightlines are always bad, and Reno is typically bumper-to-bumper during rush hours or when there’s construction or any other disruption on Connecticut Avenue, a major commuter artery. Eliminating vehicular lanes on Connecticut will create permanent disruption: Traffic will pour onto Reno, making it dangerously impassable for hundreds of local residents in favor of a handful of bicyclists.