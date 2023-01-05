Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nancy Pelosi is a hard act to follow. The Democratic leader ruled the House with a gloved hand and iron fist, never going to the floor without an accurate whip count and consistently melding the interests of moderates and progressives. Despite her thin majority in the last session, she shepherded through a raft of historic legislation (e.g., the American Rescue Plan, the infrastructure plan, the Pact Act, the Chips and Science Act, codification of gay marriage, the Inflation Reduction Act and multiple rounds of aid to Ukraine).

Her successor, Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), and his new leadership team — including Democratic Whip Katherine M. Clark (Mass.), Democratic Caucus chair Pete Aguilar (Calif.) and Democratic Caucus vice chair Ted Lieu (Calif.) — could have suffered by comparison. Then came the MAGA Republican clown show.

President Biden on Wednesday set the tone for his party’s response to the GOP’s leadership squabbles. “It’s not a good look,” he gently said. “It’s not a good thing. It’s the United States of America. And I hope they get their act together.”

Advertisement

The new Democratic House leadership’s reaction was equally mature. In a series of news conferences, it remained perfectly on message — just as the party’s caucus remained in perfect unity on the series of speaker votes. The result: After three failed votes to elect a speaker on Tuesday, Jeffries was the portrait of poise and sobriety.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow

“A sad day” for the House, democracy and the American people, he intoned. He reiterated that Democrats were willing to find common ground but lack a “willing partner” on the other side. As reporters peppered him with questions as to whether he would bail out Republicans, he replied that “extreme MAGA Republicans” controlled the GOP caucus and noted that there had been no outreach from the other side. Jeffries, who favors alliteration, chided the “chaos, crisis and confusion” on the other side.

On Wednesday morning, it was Aguilar and Lieu’s turn. They, too, rebuffed “hypotheticals” about helping Republicans out of their morass. They remained on message, emphasizing the contrast between the Democratic side and the Republican caucus. Aguilar emphasized that the GOP had shown its “true character" as a party "obsessed with power and their own personal advancement at the expense of working families.”

Advertisement

This is a more diverse leadership cohort for Democrats, with not a single White male in the top four slots. It is also younger, meaning its members are more comfortable with social media and favor crisp, clean phrases.

But despite these differences from their predecessors, they are demonstrating that they have learned key lessons at the knee of Pelosi and her team: Never interfere when opponents are self-destructing. Focus on the needs of working Americans. And revel in their unity.

Pelosi (Calif.) likes to say that her party’s “strength came from the unity.” At a moment when progressives are eager to join the Democrat’s “Squad” faction and moderates are convinced that the party’s future rests in hewing to the center, the new leadership team will likely have its hands full getting everyone on the same page. But for now, they are practically basking in the benefits of sober leadership.

Advertisement

In the weeks and months ahead, Jeffries and his team might want to recall these opening days. Whatever their minor internal squabbles, Democrats can take pride — if not glee — in focusing on voters, not themselves, and presenting an image of responsible leadership. Whenever rancor and dissension creep into their discussions, Jeffries would do well to remind his caucus members: America needs at least one functional, unified and responsible party. And for the foreseeable future, the Democrats are it.

GiftOutline Gift Article