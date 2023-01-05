David Von Drehle’s Jan. 1 op-ed on Pope Benedict’s influence on American Catholicism, “ Benedict was America’s pope ,” was insightful but presented an incomplete picture of the effects of Catholic conservatives. The Catholic hierarchy certainly hailed the Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion and its creation by the court’s majority of conservative Catholics. But polling reported in July by the Catholic News Agency suggested that the majority of the American Catholic faithful do not share the views of the hierarchy.

The conservative preoccupation with abortion shouldn’t obscure the accomplishments of devout Catholics such as President Biden and former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), not just because they are resisting the Supreme Court on abortion but because of their actions on behalf of the poor and the disadvantaged, actions reflecting a long-standing Catholic perspective on social justice. It’s what we might hope for from people following their consciences and not the dictates of their hierarchy.

It’s also worth noting that their leadership on climate is certainly in harmony with the leadership provided by Pope Francis, also in the face of the resistance of the “cafeteria Catholics” on the Supreme Court, who are highly selective about the aspects of their religion they will impose and the aspects they will ignore. Maybe the Catholic beliefs of Democratic political leaders get less attention from pundits because the leaders are following their religion, rather than inflicting it on others.