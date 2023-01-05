Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Republicans won control of the House in 2010, what ensued was a miserable period of constant crisis, as Congress and President Barack Obama careened from one fiscal emergency to the next, hampering the country’s recovery from the Great Recession. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight It’s natural to think that, with Republicans having once again seized control of the House of Representatives in a midterm election, we’re headed for a repeat of that awful history. But believe it or not, there are reasons for optimism.

Policy and political considerations have changed over the last 12 years, for both Republicans and Democrats. If we’re lucky, deficit politics might have changed in profound ways.

Remember that, during Obama’s presidency, Republicans cited the yearly budget deficit and the accumulating national debt as the justification to force massive cuts in domestic spending. If the recovery sputtered in the wake of those cuts (which is just what happened) they knew the president was more likely to get the blame. So in 2011, Republicans created a debt ceiling showdown, threatening to force the U.S. government to default on its debt, which could have touched off a global financial crisis.

That was ultimately resolved with the creation of the “sequester” — mandatory budget cuts taken equally from domestic programs and the military. That didn’t prevent a government shutdown in 2013, or another debt ceiling crisis the same year.

It is hard to overstate how much deficit worries hung over the entire process of governing in those years. As Mark Schmitt, director of the Political Reform program at New America, told me, “as a real thing, a projection and a metaphor, dominated the previous decade almost like a well-funded fourth branch of government.”

But, Schmitt explained, something fundamentally changed over the last few years: A series of events caused both parties to stop worrying quite so much about deficits, at least for now. First, Republicans had a president in Donald Trump who didn’t bother pretending to care about debt. He signed a big tax cut (as Republican presidents often do), but also promised not to cut large entitlement programs; unconstrained by conservative orthodoxy, he just did what he thought was popular.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic inevitably ballooned the deficit, by causing an economic collapse (which deprived the government of tax revenue) and creating the need for new spending to address the public health and economic consequences. That was followed by a series of significant spending bills passed under President Biden, some of them (including the infrastructure bill and the Chips Act) with significant Republican support.

This was possible, says Schmitt, precisely because both parties, but especially Democrats, stopped obsessing over the deficit: “It’s as if a big damper was lifted from the workings of American democracy.”

Republicans do still demand cuts in government spending, and those in the House have already said they intend to force debt-ceiling crises in an effort to extort domestic spending cuts. But they have changed in ways that could keep deficit worries on the back burner.

The Republicans of the 2010 tea party movement claimed that too much government spending was not a problem but an emergency, something that could destroy our way of life. Seeing Greece’s economy in crisis, they said ours would collapse the same way. Almost any means to confront the threat were justified, including the most radical and destructive.

For today’s Republicans, debt has been replaced as the primary emergency by hotter issues, particularly immigration and the varied kinds of social change they put under the umbrella of “wokeness.” Those are what they see as the greatest threats to society, and if they’re going to shut down the government over something, that’s what it will be.

Democrats, too, have changed their view of deficits. While only a few have embraced the theory that the government can spend and borrow almost without limit, the idea that they have to restrain their policy goals just to appease the deficit scolds has disappeared from their discussions. Tired of Republican hypocrisy on the issue, they are more convinced than ever that a growing economy in which prosperity is more widely shared will bring the deficit down. And they know they have enacted all they can in the way of big spending bills, at least for the next two years.

Say House Republicans try to force another debt-ceiling crisis; if Democrats hold their ground and hang together, there’s a good chance they’ll win over half a dozen Republicans who aren’t willing to send the American economy into a ditch. Given the slim GOP minority, that’s all they would need.

As a bonus, a decline in deficit fearmongering might bring a new honesty to our debates about spending. Instead of just saying they want to cut spending, Republicans might have to explain why they would cut specific programs. It would no longer be enough to just say, “We have to make cuts to reduce the deficit.”

In 2002, Vice President Dick Cheney privately told told then-Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill that President Ronald Reagan "proved deficits don’t matter.” In political terms, Cheney was right: The deficit increased dramatically under Reagan, and no one really cared. So the George W. Bush administration planned a big tax cut. “We won the midterms,” Cheney said. “This is our due.”

Today, there seems to be a greater appreciation of this truth: The deficit is only something to panic about when everyone acts like it is. We just have to decide not to.

