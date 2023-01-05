In his Jan. 1 op-ed, “ In unsettled times, look to Midwestern values ,” George F. Will recounted many examples of fine Midwestern values from the 1700s, 1800s and early 1900s and exhorted us to remember, “lest we lose our bearings in the stream of time.”

Except we don’t live in the 1700s, 1800s or early 1900s. In 2023, the reelected U.S. senator from Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, supports a coup; the newly elected U.S. senator from Ohio, J.D. Vance, says he believes President Biden is purposely flooding the country with fentanyl “to punish the people who didn’t vote for him”; and, I can’t believe I still have to say this, the entire Republican leadership from Indiana still advocates for conversion therapy laws for LGBTQ children.