Opinion School choice dilutes public education at the expense of society

January 5, 2023 at 2:19 p.m. EST
Regarding Hugh Hewitt’s “School choice” essay in the Jan. 1 Sunday Opinion piece, “15 reasons you should be hopeful for 2023”:

There is nothing “hopeful” about giving money to parents to use as they see fit for education, be it religious, secular, private or home schooling. Public education levels the field by means of a secular curriculum (which also allows for local variation). Permitting parents to use it for alternate schooling dilutes the quality of public education, which is the great equalizer and provides equal opportunity for all students as well as special programs for the gifted and special-needs students.

To divide resources encourages more factionalism than we already have in our society. Religious schools in orthodox communities have notoriously paid lip service to the secular curriculum at the taxpayers’ expense. Students leaving some of these schools are nonfunctional even in basic English, math and science. Home schooling is often a subterfuge for highly selective religious education, preventing a broad and multifaceted school experience and exposure to diversity of all sorts.

We would do best to invest in high-quality public education for all rather than subsidize more factionalism and educational censorship. Parents are not always the most qualified judges of what is best for their children’s education or what is best for society. These matters are best left to educational experts.

Peter Dunner, Bethesda

