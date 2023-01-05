Regarding Hugh Hewitt’s “School choice” essay in the Jan. 1 Sunday Opinion piece, “15 reasons you should be hopeful for 2023”:
To divide resources encourages more factionalism than we already have in our society. Religious schools in orthodox communities have notoriously paid lip service to the secular curriculum at the taxpayers’ expense. Students leaving some of these schools are nonfunctional even in basic English, math and science. Home schooling is often a subterfuge for highly selective religious education, preventing a broad and multifaceted school experience and exposure to diversity of all sorts.
We would do best to invest in high-quality public education for all rather than subsidize more factionalism and educational censorship. Parents are not always the most qualified judges of what is best for their children’s education or what is best for society. These matters are best left to educational experts.
Peter Dunner, Bethesda