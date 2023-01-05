Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a newsletter on how to navigate covid-19 and other public health challenges. Click here to get it in your inbox. Happy new year! As 2023 begins, here’s a list of the top 10 issues in public health policy that I’m tracking and plan to write about in future columns and newsletters.

Covid-19: Readers continue to have many questions about the coronavirus, and the next few months will bring answers to many of the most pressing ones. Will new concerning variants emerge? When will another booster be recommended for those who want it?

This month, I plan to delve into the question of who, precisely, is dying from covid. And what do we know about long covid? Can we distinguish between people with mild, annoying symptoms such as a persistent cough and those who have such debilitating conditions that they can no longer work?

Policy implications from the pandemic: Last year, I wrote about the pandemic’s impact on telemedicine uptake, nursing workforce shortages and Medicaid expansion. There is a lot more to dig into here, especially since the Biden administration is expected to end the public health emergency declaration soon. (I predict this will happen by spring.)

Many entities have been deeply affected by covid. Hospitals are struggling. And local health departments, which were already severely underfunded and understaffed before the pandemic, are in dire need of more support. Will these resources materialize, or will the tenuous public health infrastructure fray even further?

Childhood immunizations: A measles outbreak is rapidly spreading in Ohio. Polio is back in the United States. According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll, more than one-third of parents with children under 18 say that parents should be able to decide not to vaccinate their children in order to attend public schools.

The growing vaccine hesitancy has terrifying implications. What can be done to increase immunizations and to restore trust in public health?

Mental health: This is one of many areas that have long been neglected and that the pandemic has worsened. I’ll be looking to understand the extent of the problem and examine policies and programs that are working to meet unmet needs.

That includes novel therapies such as the use of psychedelics. Expect more, too, on the benefit — and harm — of marijuana.

The opioid epidemic: Deaths from the powerful opioid fentanyl continue to skyrocket, but there are concerted bipartisan efforts to increase treatment. In March, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to make the opioid antidote, naloxone, available over the counter. Other harm-reduction approaches, including controversial safe injection facilities, are finally being piloted. I’ll cover these developments.

Maternal health: Why are women today more likely to die during childbirth than their mothers, and what can be done about it? This issue is near and dear to my heart. In the coming months, I plan to cover one particular policy solution that’s crucial to reversing this trend.

Abortion care: Just this week, the Food and Drug Administration changed its regulations to allow certain retail pharmacies to dispense mifepristone, a pill used for medication-induced abortions. This has huge implications on abortion access. I’ll be looking into this, as well as the impact of abortion restrictions on other aspects of reproductive care, such as in vitro fertilization and miscarriage management.

Chronic diseases: Heart disease and cancer are the leading causes of death in the United States. Major risk factors for both are obesity and tobacco use, which I’ve written about and plan to update this year. President Biden’s cancer moonshot also aims to cut the death rate from cancer by 50 percent over the next 25 years. What’s the progress on this front?

Injury prevention: Over the past several months, I’ve been writing about how to make football and other contact sports safer. I’ve been struck by how professional leagues have taken steps that youth sports have not. My column this week was on the need for high school gyms and other youth training facilities to have automatic external defibrillators. Expect more on this topic.

Social determinants of health: A core principle of public health is that health is not just about the health care that we receive in hospitals. It is also deeply impacted by the environment in which we live, learn, work and play. I’d like to further explore these other areas, including the impact of key housing, education and economic policies on health.

What else should I write about? I’d love to hear from you. Please send your messages through this submission form!

“A member of my household had covid last week. I was exposed to him before he began to quarantine in another part of the house. I felt extremely tired for a few days after the exposure, but never tested positive or showed any more symptoms. We have not yet had the bivalent booster but plan to get it. I understand that he should wait three months since he just had covid, but what about me? Would my tiredness indicate that my body was fighting covid, but effectively enough to not actually “have” it? What does this imply for the booster?” — Anonymous

If you didn’t test positive for covid, we can’t say that you’ve had it. While it’s possible that your fatigue reflected your body fighting the virus, you didn’t contract covid and don’t have the added immune protection from recovery.

Therefore, I wouldn’t recommend waiting for your booster. If you are due for it and was going to get it anyway, I wouldn’t postpone.

“I am 78, have asthma and recently recovered from bronchitis. I have been vaccinated four or five times but am concerned that I might get one of the ‘tripledemic’ diseases. I wear one of the preferred masks you wrote about everywhere I go and even in my home when a worker comes. It has progressively become harder and harder to breathe while wearing these masks. I want all the protection I can get. Is there a way to wear one of these masks, but breathe more easily?” — Sharon from Georgia

Here are two suggestions: First, try out different types of respirator masks. Some people find N95s uncomfortable but can breathe easily through KN95s or KF94s, or the other way around. Certain design features, such as straps behind the ears versus around the head, can also make a difference.

Second, decide which settings are the highest risk and wear your respiratory mask then. I often see people walking around outdoors while wearing N95s, which is unnecessary. Maybe the N95s don’t bother them, but if they do, they should limit their use to settings where masks are truly needed. You could change some habits accordingly; for example, go grocery shopping in the early morning when the store is empty, and you might not need to mask.

You didn’t ask this, but you might also consider finding out why it’s become progressively harder to breathe in the masks. Perhaps you could consult your physician about your asthma status and progress from bronchitis recovery.

“My extended family wants to go out for a special dinner. They live in a red state and are vaccinated, but otherwise don’t take precautions like masking anymore. My husband and I will be staying with them for about a week. We don’t want to join them for indoor dining, but suggest they go out a few days before we arrive. Given that they will be eating indoors and generally not masking anyway, should we just break down and go out with them anyway? Does forgoing that restaurant meal really make any difference in our potential exposure to covid?” — Charla from California

Could you compromise and dine indoors in a lower-risk setting? Choose a restaurant that has high ceilings and where the tables are well-spaced out. Depending on how many people are in your party, perhaps you could even have a private or semi-private room.

There’s a bigger point here: While staying with your relatives, you are sharing in their exposures. If they aren’t taking precautions, their higher-risk behavior affects your risk, too. Would they consider some measures for the duration of time you are with them — for example, not going to crowded bars just for this period?

What I’m reading

A study published in Nature Medicine shows that the new bivalent booster produced a strong antibody response against offshoots of BA.4 and BA.5, but not against other strains — specifically BA.2.75.2, BQ1.1 and XBB.1. This is worrisome, though according to the authors, recovery from a previous infection significantly enhanced "the magnitude and breadth of BA.5-bivalent-booster-elicited-neutralization.” That’s further evidence that hybrid immunity, from prior infection and vaccination, might offer the best and most durable protection.

New research from Hong Kong published in JAMA Network Open found that the incidence of viral rebound following antiviral treatment is low. Among individuals who took Paxlovid, just 1 percent had rebound — comparable to the rates of people who took molnupiravir (0.8 percent) and to those who took neither (0.6 percent). These numbers are different from other studies — including from manufacturer itself — that show significantly higher rebound rates, suggesting further research is needed.

I had missed this New York Times op-ed by Anthony Fauci, the departing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In it, he synthesizes the lessons he learned from more than five decades of public service. Many people know him because he was the face of the federal response to covid, but he was also instrumental in establishing President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which saved countless lives globally. He has also been a physician-scientist who continues to treat patients as he translates laboratory research into clinical innovation. “As I ‌think of that 27-year-old who arrived on the N.I.H. campus in 1968, I am humbled by the enormous privilege and honor I have had serving the American and global public,” Fauci writes.

