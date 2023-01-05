Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jeff Greenfield is a veteran TV news analyst, an author and a contributing editor to Politico. Ronald Reagan won two historic landslide elections, turned the Senate Republican for the first time in a quarter century, and became the first president since Calvin Coolidge to hand the White House over to an elected member of his own party.

Donald Trump lost the 2016 popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, saw Republicans lose the House in the 2018 midterms, lost the 2020 popular vote by more than 7 million, likely cost his party the Senate that year, and saw a bucket full of his preferred candidates go down in 2022.

Question: Which of these two presidents has more dominion over the Republican Party?

It isn’t really close, even as Trump has not been able to persuade some of the MAGA members of the House GOP to vote for Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

No matter how much there’s a “turn the page” breeze blowing, measured by where the party stands on key issues and on its core political message, this is Trump’s party far more than Reagan’s. In fact, by those metrics, Trump is as influential a former president as any in recent times — the president who finally ended the Age of Reagan and introduced his own era.

What’s left of Reaganism today? The celebration of immigrants that led Reagan to champion and sign an “amnesty” bill in 1986? The muscular internationalism and embrace of international alliance? Free trade? The assertion that “the person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is a friend and an ally, not a 20 percent traitor”? The willingness to work with Democrats on tax reform and Social Security?

The optimism that Reagan conveyed has been ripped up root and branch and replaced by Trump’s view of “American carnage”: a nation assailed by enemies of every sort, foreign and domestic. Even after the rejection of election deniers last November in key state races, more than 150 members of the GOP House caucus will arrive in Washington asserting the belief that in one way or another, Joe Biden did not legitimately win the White House.

It is this legacy, Trump’s legacy, that now defines the party.

When a president leaves office, the departure triggers a debate that endures for decades and sometimes radically alters a president’s reputation. The Woodrow Wilson once celebrated by Democrats as a progressive champion is now seen as the president who resegregated the federal workforce and presided over a spasm of repression. The Dwight D. Eisenhower once mocked as a befuddled senior citizen is now understood as a skillful political savant. Historians weigh John F. Kennedy’s reckless private behavior alongside a prudential, cautious response to crisis that might well have averted a nuclear catastrophe.

But there’s a different calculus that measures a narrower question: In what condition did departing presidents leave their political parties? This question is adding to Trump’s current afflictions, as a growing number of Republicans assail him with the most painful accusation imaginable: loser. (For some, that sin apparently dwarfs pesky issues like trying to overturn an election.)

It’s also a question that invites deeper inquiry: How does Trump’s legacy compare with the reputations of his predecessors? Which presidents left behind political wreckage, and which left comparatively agreeable terrain?

When George W. Bush flew off to Texas in January 2009, he left behind a battered Republican Party. His party’s nominee to succeed him lost the White House in an electoral landslide. There were 257 Democrats in the House, and a near-filibuster proof Senate majority. When Barack Obama left in 2017, the White House was in Donald Trump’s hands, both houses of Congress were solidly Republican, and Democrats had lost governorships and state legislatures from one end of the country to the other. Measured by where they held sway, Republicans were in better political shape than at any time since 1929.

These numbers, however, tell only one part of the story. The more fundamental question is why these outcomes happened. What presidential decisions shaped these outcomes? And were some beyond the power of a president to change?

Sometimes the answers are relatively easy: Richard M. Nixon’s decision to cover up the Watergate break-in, and Donald Trump’s unwillingness or inability to face the coronavirus outbreak, were entirely products of their own character.

George W. Bush, who had campaigned as an advocate of “humility” in foreign policy, took the post-9/11 determination to punish terrorists and their protectors to a nation with no connection to the Sept. 11 attacks. Whether he was determined to finish the job in Iraq that his father had not, or whether he believed Iraq would begin a benevolent domino effect of democracy in the region, this was not the president who had assumed office. His reputation might have survived had the war come to a swift, clear conclusion. The war did not, and his legacy did not.

Lyndon B. Johnson, who won a historic landslide in 1964 as a peace candidate, might have felt trapped by Vietnam. A despairing phone call he made to Sen. Richard Russell — before the escalation — strongly suggests that he did. (You can read and hear one of those calls here.) He did not have the confidence to push back on his civilian and military advisers, nor the understanding of the powerful force of nationalism that would turn that war into a quagmire and trigger profound divisions at home.

His one full term was also burdened by growing racial upheaval and by an acute rise in violent crime, issues that fueled the campaigns of Nixon and George Wallace. While the late 1960s conjure images of peace marches and civil right protests, it’s less well remembered that the law and order candidates, Nixon and Wallace, won a combined 57 percent of the popular vote in 1968.

Johnson’s full-blooded commitment to civil rights is a permanent, ennobling part of his legacy, but in blunt political terms, it was costly. He may not have actually said the Civil Rights Act of 1964 delivered the South to the Republicans for a generation, but that in essence is what happened.

Bill Clinton provides a different case of presidential action and outside forces. After the 1994 midterm massacre, he moved consciously toward the center, signing bills that today’s progressives recoil from: the Defense of Marriage Act, which banned federal recognition of same-sex marriages, and a welfare reform act that sharply limited benefits. These measures, along with the 1994 crime bill, which helped produce a huge rise in the prison population, reflected Clinton’s 1992 theme that he was “a different kind of Democrat.” They also reflected a Washington very different from today’s capital. For all his efforts to brand Democrats with sulfurous rhetoric, Speaker Newt Gingrich also looked for areas where negotiation could produce legislative results.

What mattered more for Clinton’s legacy was what was happening with the economy. A tech-fed boom propelled full employment, low inflation, real wage growth and budget surpluses so large that the idea of paying off the national debt was a matter of serious debate. The White House said these sunny times were built on Clinton’s tax-and-budget legislation from 1993; Republicans said it was because they controlled Congress. Whatever the source, America seemed to be saying of Clinton, “I wouldn’t trust him with my daughters, but I trust him with my money.”

His vice president and chosen successor won the popular vote and came within a few hundred votes in Florida of keeping the White House in Democratic hands. The center-left candidates, Al Gore and Ralph Nader, won a 3 million vote majority over the center-right candidacies of Bush and Pat Buchanan. Democrats won four Senate seats and picked up a House seat. Little more than two years after impeachment, Clinton left with a job approval rating of 66 percent.

And yet, Clinton’s extramarital behavior and his initial falsehoods about it gave Bush an argument to parry Gore’s “peace and prosperity” themes. Bush would, he promised, “restore honesty and integrity” to the White House. As the late Mark Shields put it, “If Bill Clinton drove a convertible with the top down through a car wash, Al Gore would get wet.”

Even so, Clinton left his party in relatively good shape politically — certainly compared with other departing presidents. But what about “Clintonism”? Seven years after her husband left office, Hillary Clinton found herself facing a party with a strong appetite for change in her primary campaign against Barack Obama. Then, in 2016, she won the nomination as Obama’s heir but only after a debilitating battle against a 74-year-old self-described socialist. Since the 1990s, Democrats have moved to a much more progressive outlook on everything from culture to economics. There is little, if any, “Clinton wing” of the Democratic Party to speak of.

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legacy endured long after his death, as Democrats ran again and again on his memory. It took 35 years after FDR died for the American electorate to elect a candidate with a fundamentally different governing philosophy. After eight years of Ronald Reagan, the federal government was in no sense diminished in size and scope, but his party, too, was transformed — at least rhetorically. Bill Clinton’s leaner-but-not-meaner small-government rhetoric was an indication that his party was beholden to the Reagan legacy, much like Eisenhower (who built the interstate highways) and Nixon (who created the Environmental Protection Agency) had been beholden to FDR’s legacy of an energetic, activist government.

As for Trump, the 2024 presidential campaign — even if he does not see his announced bid through to completion — provides a unique chance to measure the power of his legacy. Does the Republican Party still see him as its leader who spoke for forgotten Americans and who gave the GOP the Supreme Court for a generation? Does it still want Trump’s culture war, with its not-so-subtle hints of authoritarian populism — but without the conspiracy theories and off-the-rails rants of Trump himself? Or do conservatives want a return to the Republican Party of earlier times, the party of Reagan?

Based on the words and deeds of Trump’s potential challengers, and the positioning of the coming House GOP majority, it seems very likely that no matter how much resistance there is to another Trump campaign, we will discover that the Republican Party has embraced the key elements of what he represents. He has changed his party as much as any president in living memory.

