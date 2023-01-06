Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ted Genoways is a professor of media studies at the University of Tulsa and the author of five books, including “Walt Whitman and the Civil War.” You’ve probably heard it all week: Not since the run-up to the Civil War has the House of Representatives required 10 ballots or more to choose a speaker. In 1849, 1855 and again in 1859, the shattered Congress required dozens of votes to choose a leader.

The most recent of these, the last before a wave of Southern secessions sent the country spiraling into armed battle with itself, convened just three days after John Brown had been hanged for orchestrating the raid at Harpers Ferry.

Against that tense backdrop, 101 Democrats and 109 Republicans (plus 26 Know-Nothings and one Whig) held a vote for House speaker on Dec. 5, 1859. The consensus candidate of the Democratic caucus, Thomas S. Bocock of Virginia, received 86 votes, and John Sherman of Ohio led the Republican field with 66. The second-place Republican withdrew his name, which seemed to guarantee Sherman’s election on the second ballot. But before another vote could be held, John B. Clark of Missouri, a Democrat, stepped into the well with a seemingly odd resolution.

Advertisement

Clark proposed a formal condemnation of Hinton R. Helper’s “The Impending Crisis of the South: How To Meet It,” a book published two years earlier. The controversial work had been banned in several Southern states in the wake of Harpers Ferry, because it called on poor non-slaveholders in the South to support the legal dissolution of slavery rather than pushing the country ever closer toward a war that did not directly affect them.

Along with his resolution, Clark submitted a letter — recently published in the New York Herald — signed by Sherman and 67 other Republican members of Congress. In the letter, the Republicans proposed that 100,000 copies of an abridged version of Helper’s book should be printed and distributed across the North, especially in states that were expected to be electoral battlegrounds in the presidential race of 1860.

Chapter headings for the proposed edition were inflammatory: “The Stupid Masses of the South,” “The North Must Seize the Riches of the South,” “Revolution — Peacefully if We Can, Violently if We Must.” After reading from the letter, Clark demanded that Sherman and all the Republican Congressmen who had signed onto the plan should be disqualified from running for speaker. Such a move would have virtually cleared the field of Republican candidates.

Advertisement

“Do gentlemen expect that they can distribute incendiary books, give incendiary advice, advise rebellion,” Clark asked, “and not be taken to task for it?”

A fellow Democrat, Sheldon F. Leake of Virginia, was even blunter. “We on this side, are entitled to know,” he said, “whether we are to elect a man who, while I am here in the discharge of my public duties, is stimulating my negroes at home to apply the torch to my dwelling and the knife to the throats of my wife and helpless children.” George W. Palmer of New York criticized Clark for “having thrust the negro before the House.” Clark replied that “the negro would never have been forced upon the House but for the action of the gentleman’s party, and the advice they had given.”

Rounds of failed votes followed, often interrupted for days by ad hominem attacks. The historian Bruce Catton later wrote: “It went on, for week after week, all business at a standstill; nothing mattered, apparently, except the single issue of slavery, and the men who spoke so hotly on this issue were not so much trying to persuade one another as to give vent to their own pent-up emotions.”

In the end, after nearly two months of fruitless debate and 43 ballots that failed to achieve a majority, Sherman stepped aside and proposed a compromise candidate: William Pennington of New Jersey, who had been a Whig until switching to the Republican Party in 1858. Pennington was elected by a single vote.

Advertisement

“One stalemate had ended,” Catton later wrote, “but the greater stalemate remained: the un-digestible lump of slavery remained, and this one effort to cope with it had been a noisy and spectacular failure. Only the extremists had gained anything.”

The parallels to our present moment are imperfect. (Though the 19th-century Democrats’ anger at “The Impending Crisis” strikingly mirrors the 21st-century Republican outrage at the way “The 1619 Project” centers slavery in the national narrative.) Today, the House majority is not deadlocked by a refusal to support speaker candidates who have called for revolution. The objection to Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is not that he supports violence to achieve an ideological good but that he faltered in the middle of a violent insurrection because he knew it had no objective other than extending power for former president Donald Trump.

“You’ve got to call these people off,” McCarthy told Trump during of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault, according to Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington. “They’re your people.”

“Well, Kevin,” Trump replied. “I guess these people are just more upset about the election than you are.”

As in 1859, the extremists are gaining.

GiftOutline Gift Article