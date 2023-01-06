Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brandon M. Scott, a Democrat, is the mayor of Baltimore. Since 2015, Baltimore has experienced the loss of more than 300 people per year as a result of gun violence. Cities and communities across the country are seeing heightened levels of violence concurrent with the coronavirus pandemic, rising social tensions, economic hardship and rising costs for everyday necessities. It is clear that traditional approaches to violence reduction through law enforcement alone have not made our cities any safer. In fact, here in Baltimore, arrests and gun seizures were up significantly in 2022 — 20 percent and 14 percent, respectively, over our 2021 numbers — without any significant citywide reductions in gun violence.

The reality is that one homicide is one too many. Violence does not exist in a vacuum, and elected officials, advocates, law enforcement leaders and policymakers owe it to our residents to look toward comprehensive, coordinated solutions.

Data indicate that the growing usage of unserialized, untraceable “ghost guns” and the presence of gun traffickers — 60.9 percent of guns used in crimes in Baltimore originated from outside Maryland — are driving crime. While we are working tirelessly to get guns off our streets and crack down on the illegal gun trade, we also have to address violence at the individual level.

In January 2022, my administration launched Baltimore’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) pilot in the Western Police District. This strategy, known nationally as focused deterrence, facilitates direct, sustained engagement with individuals who are the most likely to be either the victims or perpetrators of violence. Since the start of this pilot, we have seen homicides and nonfatal shootings in the Western District — historically the most violent of Baltimore’s police districts — drop by a combined 34 percent as of Dec. 31.

Through this strategy, my Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) manages the coordination of law enforcement, the justice system, the community and social service partners to offer individuals the resources to walk away from violence while creating swift, certain and legitimate accountability for those who continue to engage in violent activity. Last year, I made a historic $50 million investment to MONSE in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for violence prevention, which largely funds GVRS implementation.

An act of violence doesn’t start or end when someone pulls a trigger. There are countless points along the way where we can intervene. Building meaningful, impactful public safety requires the creation of pathways for behavioral health services, housing support, life coaching, case management and other resources to ensure that a situation never gets to the moment at which a person harms another human being.

For example, at a weekly review of shootings in the Western District, police intelligence indicates that the brother of a recent murder victim is planning retaliatory violence against the suspected shooters. MONSE then works with trusted community partners to locate the brother while engaging a group of credible messengers tailored to the person and situation, including loved ones, faith leaders, community leaders and law enforcement.

Once located, the brother is invited to a meeting with these credible messengers where he is asked how he is and what he needs, and is reassured that it is our priority to ensure that he remains safe, alive and free. He is also informed that law enforcement is aware that he is planning an act of retaliation and that this act would result in harm to his children, his mother and himself.

He is presented with a choice: (1) agree not to resort to violence and be connected with supports, including emergency relocation and mental health and other services, or (2) face swift and certain consequences that put his freedom, life and safety at risk. The brother agrees to step away from his plan of retaliation. He is immediately referred to Baltimore’s Youth Advocate Programs, through which he receives intensive case management and support.

So far, GVRS has produced promising results. In addition to the double-digit declines in the Western District, the team has conducted 137 custom notification referrals, where Baltimoreans identified as being at risk of perpetrating or falling victim to gun violence are offered services, including life coaching, housing assistance, employment, emergency relocation and cognitive behavioral therapy. Seventy-one participants have accepted services. Successful GVRS programs in the United States resulted in a 30 percent to 60 percent reduction in homicides over time.

We are being intentional about how we scale up this strategy beyond the pilot in the Western District to build the relationships, service networks and intelligence needed to replicate the initial successes. In December, I announced that GVRS will expand to the Southwestern District — another of Baltimore’s most violent districts — and, by 2024, throughout all of Baltimore. To ensure quality and effective implementation of GVRS across our districts, we are measuring minimum capacity benchmarks for each of the strategy’s four main components: shooting reviews, direct communications, intensive life coaching and strategic enforcement. This staggered expansion will allow us to leverage existing police resources, continually monitor data trends, and address the connectivity and proximity of the dynamics of violent crime and interpersonal relationships across neighborhoods.

Historically, Baltimore, as with many cities across the country, has over-relied on the 3Ps — policing, prosecution and prisons — to reduce violence and strengthen community safety. This strategy has not only failed to yield long-term results but has also come at an extremely high social cost to our most vulnerable communities. We know that sustainable outcomes can be achieved only by balancing consequences with the promise of opportunities.

We have to get this right for the sake of those experiencing gun violence anywhere in the country. There is no other option.

