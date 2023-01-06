The Biden administration inherited significant bilateral problems with four nuclear states, and the tensions with all of them have increased. His national security team is practicing dual containment with both Russia and China, and that approach has produced the closest bilateral relationship between Moscow and Beijing in their history. Mr. Biden could have returned quickly to the Iran nuclear accord but insisted on changes to a seminal agreement that the United States unfortunately abandoned. A campaign of pressure and coercion continues against North Korea, with no sign of success. Meanwhile, there is no sign of a greater role for diplomacy from our State Department, and the Pentagon’s general officers are replacing our civilian leaders as spokesmen for national security policy.