Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Jan. 1 news article “Chief Justice Roberts sidesteps controversies in report”: Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s acknowledgment of federal district Judge Ronald N. Davies’s role in implementing the Supreme Court’s landmark 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education and Thurgood Marshall’s epic advocacy that won the Brown decision in his annual “Year-end Report on the Federal Judiciary” offers up a healthy serving of irony, though perhaps a sad irony.

The irony lies in the fact that Chief Justice Roberts’s judicial record offers a stunning tableau of hostility to enforcing the 14th Amendment’s promise of equality. In the Supreme Court’s 2007 decision in Parents Involved in Community Schools v. Seattle School District No. 1, the court held race-conscious student assignment plans that had been voluntarily adopted by school boards violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. Chief Justice Roberts, writing for a plurality, lectured the nation with the bromidic insight that, “the way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” Six years later, his majority decision in Shelby County v. Holder gutted Section 5 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that required jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in the electoral franchise to obtain preclearance from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting laws. By his telling, this central protection in the Voting Rights Act was no longer needed, as the Deep South had cleansed itself of its racist past. Within the space of hours and days after the Shelby County decision, states of the old Confederacy announced plans to institute a host of voting procedure changes, from voter identification laws to shortening voting hours, changes that disproportionately disadvantage minorities.

Advertisement

When it comes to equality and what the Constitution has to offer in the way of making good on the guarantee of equal justice to racial and other minorities, Chief Justice Roberts has a cramped and ungenerous understanding and judicial record. This cramped understanding was on full display in his pontifical dissent in 2015 in Obergefell v. Hodges, which struck down state bans on same-sex marriages as violative of due process and equal protection. The chief justice, writing in dissent, could not conceive of any rendering of the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection that extended to gay and lesbian Americans who want to marry.

Which brings us back to the irony of the chief justice highlighting the work of Davies and Marshall in the struggle for equal justice in his report on the federal judiciary. That he highlighted this history is as surprising as it is unsurprising that he omitted any mention of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization or the leaking of the preliminary draft opinion. It is the asymmetry of his judicial record on matters of racial justice and the noble stories of Davies and Marshall that is so sadly ironic.

Robert Hornstein, Arlington

GiftOutline Gift Article