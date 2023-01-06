Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Jan. 1 editorial “Ideas for Congress” omitted perhaps the most crucially needed yet least likely idea to be accepted and implemented by that legislative body. Only one question is needed to make this case: How many members of Congress read and digested the 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill before voting on it? None.

In the private sector, chief executives of public companies are required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act to declare that all corporate financial and related data are, to their best knowledge, accurate and correct. That means reading, understanding and validating this data in advance. Why should members of Congress not be held to a similar standard?

That would mean before voting on a bill, each member would swear or affirm that he or she has read and understands the pending legislation. The response from Capitol Hill would be thunderous and predictably negative.

Advertisement

By comparison, consider that in 1975, when the war in Vietnam was ending, the National Defense Authorization Act was about 93 pages long.

It is absurd that the only way to find out what is in a bill is after it passes. And there is no reason bills cannot be made shorter and written in plain English so that both the public and members of Congress can readily understand what is intended and what is not in the law.

When it comes to passing legislation, if members of Congress are unwilling to do their homework by reading bills before voting on them, perhaps they should pursue other endeavors.

Harlan Ullman, Washington

The writer is senior adviser at the Atlantic Council.

GiftOutline Gift Article