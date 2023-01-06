The future of the Camp Fire burn scar and millions more burned acres across California and the West will be determined by how they are reforested — increasingly they will not regenerate without help. The Camp Fire scar is being used for a leading experiment in climate-resilient reforestation, adjusting tree species, genetics and planting techniques to stabilize this landscape and make it less vulnerable to catastrophic wildfire in the future. Having local communities embrace and participate in such efforts to heal the land will positively impact their success and open new pathways to promote personal healing.