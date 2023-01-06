The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Healing forests with an eye toward human health

January 6, 2023 at 1:34 p.m. EST
Burned trees on Sept. 12 near the Butte Creek Watershed Overlook along the Skyway, the road that connects Chico to Paradise, in Paradise, Calif. (Laura Morton for The Washington Post)

The Jan. 1 front-page article “Searching for healing within a California burn scar” lifted up mental health impacts from the climate-fueled wildfire crisis across our Western states, exemplified by the lingering trauma felt in communities surrounding California’s Camp Fire burn scar.

In addition to the forest walks and other powerful healing practices detailed in the article, there is one other form of healing with outsize importance: reforestation.

The future of the Camp Fire burn scar and millions more burned acres across California and the West will be determined by how they are reforested — increasingly they will not regenerate without help. The Camp Fire scar is being used for a leading experiment in climate-resilient reforestation, adjusting tree species, genetics and planting techniques to stabilize this landscape and make it less vulnerable to catastrophic wildfire in the future. Having local communities embrace and participate in such efforts to heal the land will positively impact their success and open new pathways to promote personal healing.

Jad Daley, Alexandria

The writer is president and chief executive of American Forests.

