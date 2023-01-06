Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Whichever Republican finally manages to scrape together enough votes to become House speaker will likely find it nearly impossible to run the chamber, given the power of the recalcitrant GOP minority. Unless, that is, this person wields the power that any parliamentary party leader has: the power to expel members from the party caucus.

The modern House largely operates along parliamentary lines. The majority party elects its leadership team, akin to a prime minister and his or her cabinet. That team then runs the entire House, determining which bills come up for a vote and what position the party will take on them. It does this in consultation with the broader membership, which often forces leadership to back off on issues or change course rather than risk an internal coup. But the party as a whole binds itself to follow the final decision: one for all, and all for one.

Human nature being what it is, parties must use both carrots and sticks to entice unhappy members to stay together. Carrots — such as doing favors for a member, or promoting their pet causes — can only go so far. So leaders always reserve the power to expel malcontents from the party. In Britain, this is known as “removing the whip.” It places the offender at risk of losing their seat in the next election and effectively eliminates their ability to influence the government.

The United States does not have this practice, but it could adopt it. House Republican rules permit the conference to expel members on a two-thirds vote of the membership. Expulsion would cost a member their seat on all committees, as committee membership is determined by recommendations from the party caucuses. It would also essentially remove their ability to influence the party leadership, making them powerless to do anything except vote on the floor.

Expulsion from the House Republican Conference could also lead to another consequence: opposition in that member’s primary. Party leadership almost always backs the incumbent in intraparty battles, with a few exceptions for when incumbents are facing indictment or otherwise make themselves a political liability. But that stricture could be put aside for members who are no longer members of the GOP conference. The idea that deep-pocketed super PACs that typically back the Republican leader, such as the Congressional Leadership Fund, could spend millions against Republican members should frighten any potential defector.

Opponents might argue that this would give the Republican leader too much power and that mere policy differences should not be grounds for expulsion. But what’s happening in the House now is not simply a dispute over policy. Ninety percent of House Republicans want Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), whom the caucus already selected as its leader, to become speaker. The renegades are saying they will not play ball with the others and will keep holding out until the majority of the party backs down on their demands. That runs contrary to the spirit necessary for any large party to remain together.

The House GOP rules can be interpreted to permit expulsion on these grounds. They state that procedures for expulsion “shall follow the rules of the House of Representatives, as nearly as practicable,” but they are notably opaque and only require that a committee investigate any charges brought against a member before filing a motion to expel. Such an investigation in this case would be mercifully short, as the rebels are openly displaying their disregard for their party.

Republican leaders might be nervous about adopting such power, since they would still face the threat of members filing a motion to remove the speakers. But this should not frighten a speaker who maintains supermajority support from the conference. A motion to vacate the chair would only succeed if a majority of the House agrees, thus requiring nearly unanimous consent of Democrats to win. Even if the rebel-Democratic alliance were successful, replacing the speaker they had removed would simply force the House to go through the same process the nation experienced this week. In essence, the arch-conservatives could not prevail unless they joined forces in a permanent coalition with Democrats. That’s the last thing they would want to do.

The 20 or so GOP holdouts have effectively said they belong to a different political party. The new speaker should make clear that he and his colleagues will treat them as such if they continue acting against the interests of the Republican Party.

