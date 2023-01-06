Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The House has been in session for — no one remembers how long. There is still no speaker. Vines have started to grow back in through the walls, bursting through the painting of the Marquis de Lafayette. Absolutely nobody is getting constituent services, anywhere. Something is snuffling about in the underbrush.

C-SPAN thinks this might be the 839th ballot, but C-SPAN briefly decided it would be more auteur-like to film the entire vote through a fish-eye lens on the grounds that “when there is a speaker, they never let us film through a fish-eye lens”; the network was so excited by this possibility that it became distracted and lost count.

The clerks are still maintaining order, but just barely. A small Outback Steakhouse faction has formed in one corner of the chamber, lured by the scent of an illicit Bloomin’ Onion, and they are chanting, “NO RULES! JUST RIGHT!” and threatening to drown out the calling of the votes.

Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has added to his concessions to opponents of his speakership that he will allow any lawmaker who dares to strike one blow against him, provided that in one year’s time he can return the favor. So far nobody has taken him up on it.

Lawmakers amuse themselves during the voting by singing songs and writing letters home, mostly to residents of their districts who are wondering why none of them have been able to get any help from their representative all this time. “What did you expect?” the lawmakers write, and, “lol.”

McCarthy briefly falls asleep during the voting and has a disorienting nightmare that he is slumbering in the House during an infinite series of ballots where he fails to get a majority of votes to be speaker, and when he wakes up to the sound of his own name being called to vote, he says “no” in a timid voice and begins to whimper.

Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) becomes bored and votes for Great White Shark for speaker just to shake things up, but there is an arcane House rule that if you mention a shark, it has to enter the chamber, and now there is an unhappy shark there, as well.

Another ballot. It is too much for one of the holdouts, and he votes for Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) by mistake. McCarthy is trying very hard not to fall asleep, because it will mean having the dream again.

It is summer now. There is no air conditioning in the chamber because a speaker has not yet been elected. Everyone is slowly melting. Lawmakers have sharpened their ties into fine points and are using them to forage.

“We don’t need a speaker,” Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) shouts. “Whoever has the conch should be speaker!” But nobody can find a conch.

McCarthy insists on another ballot for speaker, but Boebert’s band of hunters decides to leave the chamber to try to hunt the wild hogs that they have heard roam the island. Gaetz seats himself on a big rock promontory and announces that he is king of the island. He levers a boulder off the cliff, and its thunderous crash again wakes McCarthy from his dream. It is all still happening.

The clerk gently asks McCarthy whether he would like to move for another adjournment, but McCarthy waves the offer away. He is confident that on the next ballot, he’ll have it.

