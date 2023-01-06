Steven M. Rosenthal’s argument in his Jan. 4 op-ed on why we need to spend $80 billion beefing up the Internal Revenue Service, “ Exhibit A in the case for why the IRS needs a big upgrade ,” ironically makes a stronger case for tax simplification. Exhibit A is Mr. Rosenthal himself, who pointed out that he worked in Congress for 20 years drafting tax rules and then went on to a second career advising companies and wealthy individuals on how to avoid paying those same taxes.

I don’t begrudge Mr. Rosenthal his success, but isn’t it patently ridiculous that we have teams of government bureaucrats and lawyers representing companies and wealthy individuals arguing over “gray areas” of tax policy and law? What is exactly the value added here? I am sure that $80 billion could either be spent elsewhere or put back into the pockets of the taxpayer. Perhaps we need to get back to basics and have tax law focused on raising revenue for the government as appropriate, not on social or commercial engineering. Eliminate or severely restrict the deductions individuals and businesses take, and the need to create an even bigger IRS goes away altogether.