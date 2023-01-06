Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Another day, another “Real Housewife” is going to jail. Jen Shah, a cast member on Bravo TV’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced Friday to 78 months in federal prison for her participation in a telemarketing scheme that bilked hundreds of mostly older victims out of thousands of dollars. Shah, though, is only the latest in a long stream of Bravo-lebrities who’ve been charged with state and federal crimes. Which raises the question: What depths of depravity do these criminals need to sink to for Bravo to get them off my TV?

Let me be clear: I’m an avid fan of Bravo and the “Housewives” universe. I follow the Instagram accounts. I listen to the recap podcasts. If you look hard enough, you’ll even see me in the background of one or two episodes of “Real Housewives of Potomac.” I and millions of viewers watch these shows because, usually, they’re a harmless guilty pleasure. We tune in for the drama, the fashion, the meme-able moments. (Here’s looking at you, “woman yelling at a cat.”) And sure, some of it is scripted, but there are also real, touching moments that stick with you forever.

But if Bravo keeps platforming criminals? “Housewives” fans may start fleeing.

Previous cast members have been arrested, and some have even gone to prison. But their crimes pale in comparison with some of the recent allegations against the Housewives and their spouses.

In 2020, Tom Girardi, an attorney and husband of “Beverly Hills” cast member and amateur pop star Erika Jayne, was accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients to fund Erika Jayne’s extravagant lifestyle: excessive wardrobe, enormous glam squad, penchant for expensive items (see: a $750,000 pair of earrings). As Erika Jayne proudly proclaimed in her “hit” song, “It’s expensive to be me.”

Girardi has since been disbarred and his assets frozen, and has been placed under a conservatorship following a dementia diagnosis. Erika Jayne has been named in numerous lawsuits alleging she was involved in the theft. She has denied wrongdoing or knowledge of Girardi’s actions, and went so far as to say the victims could be lying (court records contradict her).

Then there’s Jen Shah. Jen joined the “Salt Lake City” cast in its first season. Her lavish lifestyle has included an $80,000 birthday party for a friend and a glam squad to rival Erika Jayne’s. Her husband, Sharrieff Shah, is a college football assistant coach. It’s always been obvious his salary wasn’t funding Jen’s way of life.

When asked directly about her riches during a Season 1 reunion special, Jen spouted buzzwords such as “algorithm” and “direct response marketing,” and talked about her various roles and businesses. None of it made much sense. Which is why it shouldn’t have come as a surprise when, in 2021, she was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit both wire fraud and money laundering.

Jen was alleged to have participated in a nationwide scam providing “leads” to companies that would then offer services of little to no value. These leads were actually victims, many of them elderly — people who lost their life savings or are still saddled with debt.

Hulu released documentaries on both Erika Jayne and Jen Shah, featuring interviews with victims and people affected by similar scams. But we didn’t need this footage to understand the scale of their harms.

Bravo is of course not alone in spotlighting people with shady backgrounds. MTV, TLC and many other networks have featured individuals who’ve been arrested and charged with terrible crimes.

But on “Housewives”? This level of sordidness is not what viewers are here for.

I don’t want to see criminals buying Birkin bags and enjoying private flights while their victims are struggling to pay their bills. Bravo has previously removed cast members for infractions such as failing to show up to a reunion or making racist comments. But stealing from widows and orphans? This is bad television.

Bravo has the power to remove these awful people — and it should. As a consumer of its products, I’m also culpable. Sure, I could simply stop watching the show. But viewers and fans aren’t powerless, and tuning out isn’t the only answer. We have voices. We can demand better.

So let’s shout it loud: Bravo, it’s time to say, “Goodbye, Kyle!” to the criminals.

