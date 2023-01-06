Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan leaves office this month after two terms as a Republican chief executive whose sunny public demeanor, avoidance of culture wars and forthright rejection of former president Donald Trump won him dizzying popularity in a heavily Democratic state. Despite a mixed record of successes and blunders and an approach to lawmaking that was laissez-faire nearly to the point of indifference, there is no denying Mr. Hogan’s political grit in distancing himself from Mr. Trump and, to a large extent, from Trumpism.

In what Mr. Hogan calls a “battle for the heart and soul of the Republican Party,” he cast his lot early, making clear his distaste for Mr. Trump and, unlike many other Republican elected officials, never wavering from that position. His stance might have seemed expedient in a state Mr. Trump lost, twice, by margins of roughly 2-to-1. But by forging his brand as one of the GOP’s highest-profile never-Trumpers, Mr. Hogan, who is 66, might have permanently shredded his own presidential ambitions.

His fortitude also alienated his own state’s Republican primary voters, who rejected the candidates Mr. Hogan endorsed last year for governor and attorney general. They opted instead for nominees aligned with Mr. Trump; both lost by large margins in November’s elections.

If Mr. Hogan is headed for political oblivion — and that remains an “if,” for he has been counted out prematurely before — that would be his party’s loss. He remains among the relatively few top-tier elected Republicans who can claim to hold a traditionally conservative, pro-business, anti-tax record untainted by dalliance with the “big lie” that voting fraud played a role in 2020 elections.

A fair reckoning of his performance as governor bolsters that view. Mr. Hogan has few fans among Democrats in Annapolis, who regard him as an opportunist with few achievements. In fact, his track record includes modest wins and some valiant legislative attempts that ran aground.

Some of his moves enjoyed broad support, including tax cuts that were the centerpiece of his 2014 campaign and were well-received after an array of increases enacted under his Democratic predecessor, Martin O’Malley. Some of Mr. Hogan’s decisions were right but tainted in their execution, such as approving the light-rail Purple Line, which runs through Washington’s close-in northern suburbs. That project will bolster public transit and revitalize aging neighborhoods, but it has been badly delayed by a specious lawsuit as well as mismanagement.

No doubt, Mr. Hogan was buoyed in the polls by the upbeat stoicism he displayed during his successful battle with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, starting soon after he took office. He has also been helped by Maryland’s strong economy; the state enjoys a healthy surplus stemming partly from federal pandemic relief funds.

The governor’s popularity might also owe something to his restraint — a less-is-more approach to government that frustrated critics but seemed to redound to his advantage. In a departure from tradition, he ordered his cabinet secretaries not to take stands on most legislation proposed in Annapolis, thereby dodging countless controversies.

It is to Mr. Hogan’s credit that he often struck the right note in public, notably when, weeks into his first term, Baltimore erupted in rioting following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. The governor’s calibrated tone in the days that followed, when he and key lieutenants visited city residents and businesses in riot-scarred neighborhoods, helped lower tensions. Similarly, during the pandemic, he largely avoided playing politics with public health, tweeting in November 2020, “It’s not that hard — just wear the damn masks.”

In some cases, Mr. Hogan’s initiatives were popular but ill-conceived, such as slashing tolls on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a boon to drivers that sapped state transportation revenue. Another was his order that schools open only after Labor Day, a sop to tourism that wreaked havoc on academic-year schedules and put poor and minority students at greater disadvantage.

There are black marks on Mr. Hogan’s record as well. Like other states, Maryland was overwhelmed by unemployment claims early in the pandemic and did a poor job of keeping up, or even answering phone calls and emails when jobless residents sought information on their missing checks, which often took months to arrive. He also stumbled, early in the pandemic, by dissembling and stonewalling after nearly $10 million worth of covid-19 testing kits he ordered from South Korea turned out to be unusable.

On Mr. Hogan’s watch, the state has also failed to retain employees or fill jobs across an array of government departments and agencies, leading to record vacancies for corrections officers, doctors, nurses, IT workers and other key positions, according to a nonpartisan legislative analysis last summer. With more than 6,000 jobs empty, representing one-eighth of the state government’s workforce, services and enforcement have suffered.

More damningly, Mr. Hogan previously declined to comment on, and, when we asked him about it recently, seemed scarcely aware of a meltdown in the state’s system to reimburse scores of mental health providers, beginning just as the pandemic hit. The main victims were poverty-stricken adults and children; in some cases they were denied care due to what an audit last fall by the state’s Department of Legislative Services called botched state oversight of a key vendor that failed to ensure payments to the providers were processed smoothly.

Other failures under Mr. Hogan’s watch might have been largely beyond his control. One was the continuing epidemic of violent crime in Baltimore, whose per capita homicide rate ranks second behind St. Louis’s among U.S. cities. Another was his inability to break ground on his signature transportation project, adding toll lanes to portions of the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 in the traffic-clogged D.C. suburbs, which fell victim to obstruction from local officials and foot-dragging by Washington bureaucrats. That project offered the best hope of staving off ever-longer commutes as the region’s population continues to swell.

Mr. Hogan often deflects criticism by citing his high approval ratings, which have exceeded 70 percent. While acknowledging that his rejection of Trumpism has antagonized a major faction of the GOP, he insists he will continue to advocate a return to what he calls a “traditional” Republican Party. That stance, and Maryland’s relatively strong economic performance under his administration, would buttress the 2024 presidential campaign he is now considering. If he runs, Republicans would be wise to give him a fair hearing.

