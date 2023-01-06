Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Robin Givhan is entitled to her opinions about the NFL and its supposed toleration of deliberate violence, as she expressed in her Jan. 4 news column, “Absent fans and athleticism, the NFL is just deliberate violence.” Using Ms. Givhan’s logic, the federal government is tolerating the deaths of more than 20,000 Americans annually from automobile accidents.

Before the 1970s, automobile accidents killed an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 Americans annually. As a result, Congress passed and the president signed legislation in 1968 that mandated seat belts and implemented other auto safety measures. Have auto accident fatalities gone away? Of course not, but fatalities have fallen by about half.

In the past decade or so, the National Football League has implemented concussion protocols as well as other safety measures. Have serious injuries to players gone away? Of course not, but these measures have significantly reduced the number of serious injuries to its players.

Ms. Givhan should realize that banning professional football will happen right around the same time that driving automobiles is banned. We all live in a free country, and Americans have every right to play and watch football or drive an automobile 55 mph on the Beltway if they choose to do so.

Lee Hurwitz, Rockville

NFL fans love to see the hitting, but not when it results in what Damar Hamlin is going through. Fans appear not to have figured out that, because of the excessive violence, they are watching second-rate football. In any game, at any particular time, important players are not on the field because of injury. These players might miss a down or two or an entire season, whatever. The game is less than it would have been.

NFL fans are paying a heavy price for their love of violence. The game would be more interesting and of a higher quality if referees allowed only enough hitting to end the down. There would be no injury report before every game, listing all the talent we will not see on the field that day.

R.M. Titus, Alexandria

