What makes a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives? The simple answer is more than half of the chamber, or 218 seats of 435. The more complete answer might be: It depends which party is forming the majority. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The 222-seat GOP House caucus is struggling to elect a speaker. Whether Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) or someone else ultimately gets the job doesn’t matter much. If Republicans can’t readily muster a majority in the House’s its first order of business, they’ll clash and fracture on much else in the next two years. For the modern GOP, a four-seat margin might not be wide enough for an effective majority.

Compare that with the Democratic House caucus in the previous Congress. It also had just 222 seats. Not only did it mount no challenges to its leadership, it also united around a highly ambitious legislative agenda.

There was squabbling — especially over the timing of an infrastructure bill — but whatever Democratic leaders wanted to pass in 2021 and 2022, the House ultimately passed, including polarizing legislation on taxes, welfare, abortion, elections and more. Northeastern Democrats who said they would block Build Back Better legislation unless it included an increased state and local tax deduction voted for it anyway; left-wing members who wanted a $6 trillion bill fell in line behind the slimmer version offered by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). The only Democratic political dissension of consequence for the country in the previous Congress was in the Senate.

The story here isn’t primarily about the personalities involved, though there are some colorful ones. It’s about a party structure that today makes the Democrats more susceptible to top-down partisan control, and the GOP susceptible to bottom-up ideological revolts.

As political scientists Matt Grossmann and David A. Hopkins wrote in their 2016 book, “Asymmetric Politics”: “While the Democratic Party is fundamentally a group coalition, the Republican Party can be most accurately characterized as the vehicle of an ideological movement.” Group coalitions can be managed through transactional politics — so long as some of the groups’ priorities are advanced, they will stick together to deliver for the other groups in the coalition.

Ideological movements are less flexible. There’s pressure for alignment among members — and even when members are mostly aligned, remaining differences may seem all the more significant. (McCarthy’s move rightward hasn’t done much to shore up his position with his opponents.)

Since “Asymmetric Politics” was published, Democrats have grown increasingly ideological, and the ideological emphases of the GOP have changed. Yet it’s still the case that “the Democratic Party — in the electorate, as an organizational network, and in government — is organized around group interests.” The party’s “self-conscious” constituent groups include, for example, indebted college graduates, intellectuals and the expert class, government-employee unions, and the organized civil-rights apparatus (which itself includes many independent interests).

Democrats tend to argue for specific policies, Grossmann and Hopkins observed, on the grounds that they will help a specific group they see as part of their coalition — women, unions, universities. Republicans, meanwhile, are more likely to appeal to “general concepts and principles … frequently emphasizing the need to limit the scope of government or preserve traditional American society.” A coalition that makes ideology its lodestar is stronger in some respects — but as the House GOP fractiousness has shown, weaker in others.

Business might have once been a group interest within the GOP. Corporations are amenable to transactional politics and have historically expected benefits under Republican governance. But in the Trump years, big business and the Republican Party drifted apart, both because of corporate discomfort with populism and the GOP’s discomfort with business’s growing social liberalism. The gap widened after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. The Republican-business rift has left the House GOP even less constrained by interest groups’ needs, and more driven by ideological goals.

When Republicans ran the House between 2011 and 2019, they had comfortable majorities — from 234 seats to 247 — and still faced significant divisions that made speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan struggle to find 218 votes for legislation at key junctures. The new speaker’s margin for error will be much smaller.

There are similarities between each party’s populist wing — Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is a firebrand like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont launched an insurgent 2016 Democratic primary bid that paralleled Donald Trump’s. But the Democratic Party’s upstarts have been embraced by the party establishment; it also has leverage over them. Republican populism is more unpredictable and genuinely disruptive to the party system.

There are many reasons for this, but one is that interest-group politics knit together the Democratic Party coalition together by pragmatic necessity while the GOP, lacking such an institutional anchor, is increasingly a free-ranging forum for ideological contests. Even when more of the public sympathizes with conservative ideology than liberal ideology, the current Republican Party might need larger congressional majorities to actually apply that ideology to American government.

