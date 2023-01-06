Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s hardly a day in the week when I am not in the vicinity of the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue NW in D.C. The block is flanked by my barbershop to the south and the gas station I frequent to the north. The supermarket where I often shop is near the gas station. So, too, the D.C. police department’s Fourth District headquarters.

The intersection of Georgia Avenue and Sheridan Street has been something of a landmark since my family moved from Foggy Bottom/the West End to the 1400 block of Sheridan Street NW more than 60 years ago. The block contains bus stops that we relied on to get us where we had to go because we couldn’t afford a car.

Tuesday evening, the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue hosted a shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded, including an 8-year-old.

This tragedy, sadly, has far too much in common with the rest of the city. District residents by the hundreds have had their neighborhood blocks desecrated in the same way: A car drives up, someone hops out, fires shots, bodies fall, the car speeds away. And virtually always the same response: Police announce they don’t have a motive, describe the vehicle, give number of suspects they are looking for and ask the public for information.

In Tuesday’s case, police believe that the three adult victims might have been targeted, but the child, unrelated to them, was likely hit by a stray bullet.

And that shooting, of course, has served as a news peg for larger stories: The Georgia Avenue attack, reported WJLA, marked at least five children as victims of gun violence in D.C. in less than 48 hours. On Monday alone, four children were shot, including a 17-year-old boy who was killed.

All of this is in keeping with the steady drumbeat of violence pounding this city. The last time we had fewer than 200 murders in one year was 2020, which registered 198 homicides.

And children, to our everlasting shame, are increasingly bearing the brunt as victims and as perpetrators. The Post reports that nearly twice as many juveniles were struck by gunfire in D.C. last year as in 2021; that 18 youths were killed, 16 by gunfire, which is twice as many as in the previous year; and that, of the continued rise in carjackings last year, 70 percent of the cases involved juveniles.

I’ve been at this business for years, pounding out reams about these outrages, the murders, bruised and broken lives, devastated families. Writing about the large swaths of residents who think twice about where and when to shop, to gas their cars, take walks, catch buses, ride the Metro. Chronicling city leaders — Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), her police chief, council members, criminal justice advocates — tussling, sniping and pointing fingers at each other as young lives end in tears on our streets.

Yes, our streets, which police try to patrol and those with guns try to control. No?

Think of Tuesday’s Georgia Avenue gundown near the Fourth District headquarters.

And what is the great crime-related news of the day in our capital city?

This week, Bowser announced in a letter to Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) that she is vetoing the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022. “This bill does not make us safer.”

Bowser was referring to a revision of the city’s criminal code, which the council unanimously passed in November. The code-reform measure would update a century-old set of laws that today are filled with contradictions and confusion. The entire criminal justice community — courts, cops, prosecutors, the defense bar — agrees change is overdue. However, Bowser, joined by D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III and U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, believes the council’s changes are overdone. “The Council has gone far beyond the modernization of our criminal laws,” Bowser contended. The bill, she noted, will eliminate most mandatory minimum sentences, allow for jury trials in almost all misdemeanor cases and reduce the maximum penalties for offenses such as burglaries, carjackings and robberies.

She said the council also reduced the maximum penalty for illegally carrying a gun on D.C. streets from 15 years to four years “for arrestees in possession of a gun with previous convictions for violent crimes.”

Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chaired the Judiciary Committee and steered the criminal code revisions to passage by the full council, slammed Bowser’s veto as “a message to keep the status quo — one that has clearly shown it doesn’t keep us safe — and it is not the right decision for the moment we face.” The proposed law, it must be noted, wouldn’t take effect for three years, even if the council, led by Mendelson and Allen, musters the votes to override Bowser’s veto, which is likely.

Which brings us back to the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue NW.

That block is no safer now than it was two years ago when the city launched its much-ballyhooed group of gun violence prevention programs. And it isn’t likely to be any safer three years down the road, if and when criminal code reforms kick in. The status quo reigns supreme.

“Stay safe,” a Georgia Avenue proprietor told me as I left his shop Wednesday evening. A sad but salient salutation these days.

