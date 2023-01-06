In his Jan. 4 Wednesday Opinion column, “Handwritten essays can help teachers foil ChatGPT,” Markham Heid promoted the effect of having students write essays by hand, noting that it forces the writer to think rather than just brain-dump: “You need to know where you’re going with a sentence — what you want it to say, and the structure it will take — before you begin. If you don’t, you’ll have to cross things out or start over.” Right on. Artificial intelligence and internet plagiarism don’t help students to learn how to think and write with power, clarity and style.