In his Jan. 4 Wednesday Opinion column, “Handwritten essays can help teachers foil ChatGPT,” Markham Heid promoted the effect of having students write essays by hand, noting that it forces the writer to think rather than just brain-dump: “You need to know where you’re going with a sentence — what you want it to say, and the structure it will take — before you begin. If you don’t, you’ll have to cross things out or start over.” Right on. Artificial intelligence and internet plagiarism don’t help students to learn how to think and write with power, clarity and style.
But in high school, using handwriting on essays will pose genuine challenges for many students.
In a brief anecdote at the end of the essay, Mr. Heid blithely dismissed typewriters as just another technology, but these machines (particularly the gorgeous and reliable manual typewriters produced between 1950 and 1975) also slow down the writing/thinking process in laudable ways while producing readable type and a glorious, clacking symphony of sound.
They do not offer the internet, but they make writing legible, thoughtful and infinitely cool.
Will Layman, Washington