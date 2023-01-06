The Jan. 1 Metro article “ A guide to Va.'s 2023 express lane expansion ” provided a welcome overview to the improvements in options for motorists on the Beltway, but I was struck by the focus on numbers of people served rather than the number of vehicles served. Mass transit serves as a multiple-people mover, unlike the personal automobile. The mythical movement of people from individual vehicles via HOV/HOT and the expected reduction of congestion have never occurred. The accompanying photo illustrates the dramatic difference in vehicle usage of regular vs. toll lanes.

Roads are built to move vehicles. Congestion occurs when there are excessive vehicles for the available road space. It seems intuitive that the objective should be to move vehicles from the congested to the less congested lanes, but these recent improvements are not doing that. I have driven the Beltway for nearly 30 years and have observed that HOV lanes and now HOT lanes have never decreased the congestion in the regular lanes. Shouldn’t facts and understanding of motorists’ behavior outweigh the fanciful theory of reducing congestion by carpooling? The current business model that increases the toll in response to congestion in the regular lanes appears intuitively fated to failure. When retail establishments desire to increase sales and customers, they reduce prices. But Northern Virginia’s pricing model is just the reverse: Prices rise when the need for customers is greatest. It seems destined to remain as it has for years, with thousands of vehicles backed up during rush hours and two beautiful express lanes almost vacant.