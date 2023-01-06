Regarding Tamar Haspel’s Jan. 4 Food column, “No, rethinking farm subsidies won’t get people to eat more vegetables”:
In this country, it is always the meat. If there is anything else, it is not even mentioned. That goes back to the history of this country. Vegetables need time to grow and harvest, so settlers would have had to stay put for at least one season, but meat can be easily accessible, even on the way west, hunted or brought along. So meat is the main staple and has remained so in American meals.
Anneli Levy, Gaithersburg