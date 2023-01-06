I grew up in Germany. When my mother was asked what we were going to have for dinner, she would say “carrots and a green salad” and “potatoes or rice,” and, after a pause, she would add pork chops or whatever. The vegetables were always the most important part of the meal.

In this country, it is always the meat. If there is anything else, it is not even mentioned. That goes back to the history of this country. Vegetables need time to grow and harvest, so settlers would have had to stay put for at least one season, but meat can be easily accessible, even on the way west, hunted or brought along. So meat is the main staple and has remained so in American meals.