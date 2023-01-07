Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave away the farm to persuade radical right-wing holdouts to vote for him for House speaker, projecting weakness and hobbling his ability to be effective in a job that’s second in line to the presidency. Scarier still is that wrangling the votes to win early Saturday on the 15th ballot might be easier than what’s to come. The chaos on the floor over the past week shows House Republicans aren’t ready to govern and casts alarming doubt on whether Congress is capable of raising the debt ceiling to avoid a U.S. government default in coming months.

There are still some ways to avert legislative catastrophe over the next two years — but, after Mr. McCarthy’s appeasement of political arsonists in his party, they are fewer, and the radicals are emboldened.

After insisting it was a red line he wouldn’t cross, Mr. McCarthy agreed to lower from five to one the number of members required to force a vote on ousting a speaker. He’s essentially agreed to let the rebels hold a gun to his head with the threat to pull the trigger if he makes any moves they don’t like. Mr. McCarthy also agreed to give members of the House Freedom Caucus more seats on the powerful Rules Committee, which sets the parameters for floor debates, and he’s apparently agreed to allow floor votes on instituting term limits on members.

It’s unclear yet what secret deals Mr. McCarthy has made, but Bloomberg reports that part of the agreement that was under discussion would cap fiscal year-2024 spending across the government at 2022 levels, which could lead to roughly $75 billion in military spending cuts. The House can freely debate the merits of defense spending, but budgeting by this kind of brinkmanship is no way to govern. It’s reminiscent of the disastrous 2011 political deadlock that led to painful, across-the-board budget cuts.

Ironically, Republicans underperformed in the midterms because of the outsize influence of the same election-denying troublemakers who now hold Congress hostage, and one of the concessions Mr. McCarthy made means that there will be more kooks in the GOP conference. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC linked with party leaders, agreed not to play in Republican primaries for safe GOP seats. But the Club for Growth, which exacted that promise, and other groups that have a vested interest in dysfunction can still spend unlimited amounts elevating hard-liners. That’s a path to more anarchy.

The anti-McCarthy holdouts had some more reasonable aims, airing grievances about the concentration of power in the speaker’s office. It was reminiscent of when progressive Republicans and Democrats partnered in 1910 to reduce the power of Speaker Joseph G. Cannon (R-Ill.) by removing the speaker as chairman of the Rules Committee and expanding the committee’s size from five to 15.

The Founders intended the House to be a majoritarian institution that more closely reflects the changing tides of popular opinion than the Senate, which they envisioned as a more deliberative body that would check the passions of the hour. If the House were democratized and the public were given a better view of the messy give-and-take of legislative sausage-making, maybe fewer bills would ultimately pass, but the legislation that did advance would come out stronger.

Unfortunately, Mr. McCarthy has also pledged to preserve the “Hastert Rule,” named for a disgraced former speaker, which requires that a majority of the majority party support a bill before it comes to the floor. This is anti-majoritarian, and it’s often stopped bills that have majority support in the House, and in the country, from advancing. Unless Mr. McCarthy is willing to rely on Democratic votes when the good of the country depends on it, we fear the House is going to be a scary place for the next two years.

One way out lies not with Mr. McCarthy but with individual members who get fed up with dysfunction. They can use more discharge petitions to force votes on bills that stand to attract majority support — if they could get onto the floor. With such a closely divided House, a handful of moderate Republicans could work with Democrats to circumvent the Rules Committee and GOP leadership to bring bipartisan measures to the floor. That might be necessary to raise the debt ceiling and defend the full faith and credit of the United States — or, indeed, to get anything done over the objections of hard-liners whose incentive is to disrupt, and thereby get on TV, rather than to govern.

