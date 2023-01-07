Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I will be watching football this weekend, only a few days after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills was taken off the field in an ambulance. And I’m sure millions of Americans will do the same. That is probably not a good thing. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight When I saw the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game Monday night on one of the TVs at the Minneapolis airport, I was excited. I immediately started watching the game and basically ignoring my wife and 3-year-old daughter. So I saw the collision between Hamlin and the Bengals’ Tee Higgins live. I feared the worst, an event I have long thought is inevitable — a player dying on the field from one of these collisions.

Hamlin didn’t die. He seems to be making what doctors are calling “a remarkable recovery.” But his injury should still cause America to rethink its football addiction.

Advertisement

This isn’t a new quandary. Back in 2013, there was a lot of news coverage about concussions and other brain injuries that are caused by the sport. Then-President Barack Obama said if he had a son, he would be wary of letting him play football. I didn’t have a kid then. But I adopted Obama’s position while also wondering: If wealthy, powerful people such as Obama don’t think their kids should play football, should anyone’s kids be playing?

And the sport’s problems go beyond player safety. A few years after the concussion issue emerged, my concerns with football, particularly the NFL, became more pronounced. I was furious that the league shunned quarterback Colin Kaepernick, with no team willing to sign a very talented player, in part because they were worried about backlash from more conservative fans because of his kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. One of my FiveThirtyEight colleagues at the time, Chris Herring, told me that he stopped watching football after watching the NFL’s treatment of Kaepernick.

Follow Perry Bacon Jr. 's opinions Follow

Herring didn’t intend it that way, but his comments left me with some guilt and shame. Both he and I are Black men, and we talked often about how being Black should and did affect our work and personal lives. If he was quitting the NFL, shouldn’t I? (A few days ago I talked to Herring, who is now at Sports Illustrated, and he said he has not watched an NFL game since the 2016-2017 season, when Kaepernick last played.)

Advertisement

And once I started being open to the idea that football was fundamentally flawed, I couldn’t stop seeing the problems: the huge salaries for coaches in college football while players risk injuries for no pay; the paucity of Black head coaches in the NFL, with White male owners consciously and unconsciously hiring fellow White men they know better and feel more comfortable with; the refusal to offer professional players the guaranteed contracts they receive in other sports.

If the NFL is not a racist institution, it certainly is an institution with lots of racist practices — the kind of institution I usually condemn.

So why haven’t I quit watching? First of all, it’s a tradition for me. It’s what I’ve done on Sundays my entire life. “The NFL plays here,” my father used to say when I was a kid. For six days each week, he was a very devoted father. He was the parent who did most of the getting me and my two younger brothers off to school while my mother was the primary breadwinner. But on Sundays, he basically was unavailable from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., unless you wanted to watch the NFL and talk about it. So that’s what my brothers and I did.

Advertisement

As we all got older and my brothers and I moved out of the house, the four of us had less in common. Except the NFL. We reminisced about games played years or decades before, often recalling that we watched them together. My father died unexpectedly last January. Our last conversation was us both complaining about Baker Mayfield, who was then the quarterback of Perry Sr.’s beloved Cleveland Browns.

But I don’t watch the NFL only because my dad did. I genuinely love it. Unlike in most other sports, nearly all of the games are played on the same day, and for only about five months a year. If you have three hours on Sundays (to watch the second halves of the games that start at 1 p.m. Eastern and those at 4 p.m.) and can either afford the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package or live near a bar that pays for it, you can easily be a very plugged-in football fan. I watch each week even though I don’t have a favorite team. (No franchise is that close to Louisville, where I grew up and live now.)

I also don’t feel much social or societal pressure to stop watching football, even though I know it’s problematic. If, say, a bunch of people whose views I really respect, such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie, announced they were never watching football again or that the sport is too dangerous and should be banned, I would consider that carefully.

Advertisement

Nor do I see much sign that Black people collectively are rejecting the game. I consider being Black an important part of my personal identity, and I care what the broader Black community is doing. I’m very opposed to the Republican Party in part because of how disconnected it is with Black people. I am very wary of Twitter under the leadership of Elon Musk. I am increasingly skeptical of Christianity and the role of the church in American life. But I see many Black people remaining active on Twitter and in churches, and that gives me some pause about being too antagonistic about either.

Similarly, it seems as if Black parents are, on the whole, still letting their grade-school-age kids play football. Black NFL players still want to go on the field. Black pro coaches remain committed to trying to reform the system of hiring coaches as opposed to giving up on the NFL. I respect those decisions, and they make me wary of concluding that football is irreparable.

So I will be watching the games on Sunday, like I always do. I know that so much is wrong with football, from the fact that the game can’t be made safe enough that players won’t suffer life-altering injuries to the NFL’s terrible labor and hiring practices.

Hamlin’s injury last Monday should have spurred a reckoning about America’s addiction to football. Instead, it seems we are headed toward watching the games on Sunday and then the playoffs as if Hamlin’s injury never happened. Or we are going to celebrate his toughness after his recovery, and how it inspires the Bills in the playoffs. This is not a great situation — and I’m part of the problem.

GiftOutline Gift Article