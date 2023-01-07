Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In creating a humiliating, days-long spectacle that delayed the election of Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House until the early hours of Saturday morning on the 15th ballot, the far right of the Republican Party has won. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight McCarthy and his lieutenants went into the 14th ballot late Friday night confident of victory and were shocked when he fell a single vote short. A near scuffle broke out on the floor as Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) had to be restrained during an argument with Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). The confrontation will come to symbolize the transformation of a normally solemn democratic process into a political bazaar.

Thus did members of an extreme minority of the GOP make themselves into its dominant force, confidently claiming to represent the will of the people even though 90 percent of their own party’s members and better than 95 percent of the entire body rejected the various candidates they put forward for the speakership again and again and again.

For the most recalcitrant among them, personal hostility to McCarthy was enough to hold back their votes until giving way at the bitter end — either by supporting the new speaker or, in the case of six members, by casting “present” votes that did not count against him. And never mind how much McCarthy had already prostrated himself before the ultras to get the job.

But all of the initial holdouts were motivated by a sense of grievance against what most everyone else sees as mainstream politics; a longing for government shrunken to pre-New Deal levels; an insistence that Washington is an alien place; and a view of “the people” shaped by those who nominate, elect and sustain them in office — and pretty much no one else.

Most of the drama played out on Friday, as President Biden was honoring democracy’s protectors at an event marking the anniversary of the 2021 attack on the Capitol. This only brought home that a majority of House Republicans, and not just McCarthy’s foes, voted to reject the outcome of the 2020 election.

The power that the extremists will yield over the next two years bodes ill for normal governance. “I came into this Congress concerned that Republicans would play with fire on the debt ceiling,” Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, the ranking Democrat on the Budget Committee, said in an interview during one of the first 13 ballots. “Now, I’m 10 times more concerned.”

McCarthy, Boyle said, “might not even permit a debt ceiling vote” for fear that right-wing members would drive him from office, made easier by rules changes he bowed to.

Not all the rebels represent safe Republican districts (Colorado’s Lauren Boebert was reelected by just 546 votes), but most do, and this influences how they view the country. From the standpoint of Deep Red America, the 2022 election was defined not by far-right GOP defeats in swing state races but by a surge of anti-Biden, anti-Democratic feeling in areas that were already very Republican.

Consider these statistics provided at my request by the respected election analyst Dave Wasserman. This past November, in elections for the 191 House seats that were already held by Republicans and that Donald Trump carried in 2020, the median Republican candidate outperformed Trump’s 2020 popular vote margin by 7.4 points.

In the GOP heartland, there really was a red wave. This empowers the radicals who see themselves as representing the true faith and the soul of their party.

In the remaining 244 House districts, the median Republican candidate outperformed Trump by just 2.7 points. In other words, the GOP was weakest in the places it needed to be strong if it wanted a bigger House majority. But the right wing writes off most of these districts as, well, the land of Big Government infidels.

