The explosion of unauthorized crossings at the southern U.S. border is in uncharted statistical territory: Nearly 8,000 daily migrant encounters, on average, have been recorded lately by U.S. border authorities, who are overwhelmed. The logistical, humanitarian and political challenge posed by that deluge has finally prompted the Biden administration to launch a major new immigration approach, which couples a broader channel for legal immigration with harsh new restrictions on unauthorized migrants caught crossing the border. It’s an imperfect fix and much less than needed — only Congress can fix a badly broken system that was last fundamentally overhauled in 1986. Yet it might be an effective means, at least in the short term, of stanching what has become an unsustainable tide fueled by human misery and ruthless traffickers.

President Biden’s initiative, unveiled Thursday, builds on a narrow legal pathway for Venezuelans to enter the United States, in place since the fall, dramatically expanding it to include migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti, who have been driving the current border surge and now account for roughly a third of all illegal crossings. As many as 360,000 migrants annually from all four countries will be granted entry and two-year work permits if they apply remotely via an app, generally from their home countries.

The Biden administration also announced that, effective immediately, citizens of those countries who enter the United States without permission, or even cross into Panama or Mexico on their way north, will be banned from this “parole” program. Many will be expelled to Mexico, which has agreed to take 30,000 of them monthly, and be subject to a five-year ban on reentry to the United States.

That’s less than 40 percent of the Cuban, Nicaraguan, Haitian and Venezuelan migrants border agents encountered in November, but the administration is hoping its new policy will be an effective deterrent. It has been in the case of Venezuelans already covered under the policy; the number of illegal border-crossers coming from that country has plunged by some 70 percent since the government launched the pilot program for them in October.

At that time, administration officials considered widening the program to include the other three countries. The soaring numbers of border-crossers since then, especially Cubans and Nicaraguans fleeing repressive regimes, evidently prompted them to do so now.

There’s little doubt Mr. Biden was reluctant to take this step, and did so in extremis. He has rarely addressed immigration, despite a near-tripling of unauthorized border crossings since he took office. In the absence of sweeping congressional reform, there is no real solution.

But with a House Republican majority determined to use the border mess to attack the administration as the 2024 presidential election approaches, Mr. Biden acknowledged Thursday he had no choice but to act. “Do not just show up at the border,” he said, addressing prospective migrants from the parole-eligible countries. “Stay where you are and apply legally from there.”

There are problems with the new policy, not least that it might not survive court challenges that immigration advocates are likely to mount. It sidesteps long-established law and treaty obligations granting migrants the right to make asylum claims when they arrive on U.S. soil. Many of those migrants are deemed to have legitimate cases.

Another problem: Mr. Biden’s border crackdown relies largely on the administration’s ability to summarily expel migrants under a Trump-era public health order known as Title 42. Yet the administration has gone to court to abolish that same measure, having acknowledged it is no longer useful in combating covid-19. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the health order later this year; if it is lifted, that could trigger a new rush of migrants at the border.

Moreover, while it is sensible for the administration to broaden the opportunities for migrants to enter the country, the method it has chosen is troubling. In addition to being vetted, applicants will need to find U.S.-based sponsors and pay the airfare, a system that stacks the deck against migrants who lack funds and connections. And forcing them to apply from their home countries might place some of them in danger.

Predictably, Mr. Biden’s move was attacked by immigration advocates for slamming the door on asylum seekers, as well as by restrictionists for opening a wider legal pathway. In fact, the president had little choice. Congress could do much more — in the short-term, by hiring more judges to assess border-crossers’ asylum claims, clearing a big backlog of asylum seekers and quickly turning away those trying to get into the country without valid asylum claims. In the long term, Congress could expand and simplify legal immigration, making needed inflows of workers more orderly. But, absent legislative action, and in the face of mounting chaos at the border and an asylum system ill-suited for the scale of the current crisis, Mr. Biden opted for a stopgap that might be the best available option for now.

