Leana S. Wen’s Jan. 4 Wednesday Opinion essay, “ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest is a wake-up call to youth sports ,” was important. The issue of commotio cordis is not new, and though it certainly gets a lot of attention when it happens on national television, it is not a football phenomenon. The hordes of commentators who would like to make it about the brutality of football are off base.

Youth sports, and especially ones in which hard balls are thrown or hit hard and fast, are where the greatest risk lies. Having proper first-aid equipment on hand is a priority. Some kind of protective or mitigating equipment is also needed. I retired in 2005 as an injury epidemiologist at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, where we worked on this for years. It is not a new or freak hazard.