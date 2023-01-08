The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Congress has not stepped up to fight covid-19 — or the next pandemic

By the
January 8, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EST
James Campbell, 65, receives a coronavirus vaccine at Community of Hope health clinic in February 2021 in Washington, DC. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

When the coronavirus pandemic reached peaks of suffering, ambition ran high to confront it and prepare for future outbreaks. In 2021, President Biden warned that “future biological threats could be far worse, and we are not adequately prepared,” and in March he proposed $88.2 billion over five years to build up biodefense and pandemic preparedness. Mr. Biden also sought $9.25 billion to fund new vaccines and therapeutics.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Mr. Biden’s proposals never got any traction in the last Congress. The public sense that life is returning to normal — a mood that Mr. Biden encouraged — certainly played a role. This leaves the nation stuck in a cycle of panic and neglect. The government’s purchase of hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines and treatments, and free distribution, is now over; others, mostly health insurers, will have to pay for the next shot, if one is even developed.

Neither the outgoing Congress nor Mr. Biden rose to the occasion to create a national bipartisan commission on the pandemic similar to the 9/11 commission. After the death of 1 million Americans, such an investigation would have highlighted lessons learned from the chaotic pandemic response, shown the way forward on future threats and helped unravel the mystery of the virus’s origins. As it now stands, separate probes are planned in Congress’s more partisan and divisive atmosphere.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
On the Editorial Board’s agenda
  • What will happen if the Title 42 immigration measure ends?
  • The Taliban rolls back women’s rights.
  • Turkey’s autocratic president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is at it again.
  • Climate warning signs continue to emerge from the Arctic.
  • Hong Kong’s crackdown on free speech continues.
The Trump-era measure known as Title 42, which empowered U.S. border authorities to remove migrants without hearing their asylum claims, was set to expire Dec. 21. It’s still in place as the Supreme Court considers its legality. Here’s our view on the best way to respond to the expected surge at the southern border if and when Title 42 goes.
The Taliban came back to power in Afghanistan last year promising to be different from when they ruled the country before 2001. This pledge has gone up in smoke. The Taliban banned women from attending universities, effective immediately. Earlier the Taliban banned girls from middle and high school, restricted them from jobs, and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Read recent editorials on women’s rights in Afghanistan.
A court in mid-December sentenced Istanbul’s popular mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, a political rival of the president, to more than two years in prison on the charge of “insulting public figures.” If confirmed on appeal, his conviction would bar Mr. Imamoglu from seeking public office. Mr. Erdogan has a long history of suppressing critics and competition. Read our recent editorial.
Federal researchers have found that the past seven years in the Arctic have been the warmest seven years since 1900. Effects include devastating wildfires and toxic algal blooms. Scientists also worry that Arctic melting could release huge amounts of greenhouse gases. Read a recent editorial about the melting Arctic.
A Hong Kong judge sentenced Jimmy Lai, a media magnate known for publishing a defiantly independent newspaper, to almost six years in prison. His trial for violating Hong Kong’s repressive national security law, charges for which he could face life in prison, has been postponed until next year. Read our most recent editorial on the case.

1/6

End of carousel

The last Congress did take some modest steps. The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Mr. Biden signed incorporates bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee chairwoman Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and ranking Republican Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.) that would make structural adjustments in government agencies. It creates a permanent White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy with up to 25 staffers. Starting in 2025, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be subject to Senate confirmation, which might elevate the position but also make it more political. The omnibus spending bill provides for modest but necessary increases in spending for the national biomedical stockpile to avoid shortages in the event of another pandemic. The legislation encourages the federal government to organize more sharing of genomic sequencing data and to put more emphasis on developing covid nasal vaccines, on which China has been making strides. The legislation includes $1.5 billion for the new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), an advanced technology agency modeled on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and urges the Department of Health and Human Services to exploit artificial intelligence to assist in “accelerated vaccines, rapid therapeutics, global bio-threat surveillance, and rapid fielding” of pandemic responses.

What’s needed, however, is more long-term vision. The covid pandemic was the worst public health catastrophe in 100 years but could easily happen again — and soon. A system of global genomic surveillance — an early warning radar for disease — ought to be a high priority. So should research to create a coronavirus vaccine that would work against all variants. The next chance to think big is now, with the arrival of a new Congress.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care); Associate Editor Jonathan Capehart (national politics); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...