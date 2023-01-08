Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lina M. Khan, head of the Federal Trade Commission, is demonstrating a commitment to competitiveness and free markets that even Republicans should embrace. The most recent example: the FTC’s proposal this past week to do away with noncompete agreements. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Such agreements prevent workers from going to work for a competing employer for months or even years. As the FTC explained in a statement, this is a "widespread and often exploitative practice that suppresses wages, hampers innovation, and blocks entrepreneurs from starting new businesses.” The release added: “By stopping this practice, the agency estimates that the new proposed rule could increase wages by nearly $300 billion per year and expand career opportunities for about 30 million Americans.”

The proposed rule is far-reaching. The FTC explains: “The proposed rule would apply to independent contractors and anyone who works for an employer, whether paid or unpaid. It would also require employers to rescind existing noncompetes and actively inform workers that they are no longer in effect.”

Expect businesses that make use of these agreements to attack it and file lawsuits against the decision. But given that the mission of the FTC is “protecting the public from deceptive or unfair business practices and from unfair methods of competition through law enforcement, advocacy, research, and education,” it should stand up to challenges.

President Biden touted the move during his first Cabinet meeting this year, expressing exasperation at a practice that effectively says, “you’re working for Subway and you can’t walk across the street and go to Jimmy John’s and get a 20-cent raise.” He added, “What the hell is that all about other than keeping wages down? And, so these agreements block millions of retail workers, construction workers, and other working folks from taking better jobs, getting better pay and benefits in the same field.”

The rule does not bar nondisclosure agreements that would prevent an employee from sharing confidential measures or trade secrets with an employer, unless it “effectively precludes the worker from working in the same field after the conclusion of the worker’s employment with the employer.” Nor does it affect noncompetes that accompany the sale of a business.

Nevertheless, this gets at a fundamental principle of free-market capitalism: the right to contract that both an employer and employee can agree to. As Sandeep Vaheesan of the Open Markets Institute wrote for Bloomberg Law in 2021, “Noncompetes lock workers in place and rob them of an important source of power: the freedom to find new employment or start a business in their line of work in their community. Even when employers do not or cannot enforce noncompete clauses in court, they deter worker mobility because workers fear being sued.” Vahessan continued: “Research has found that noncompete clauses reduce wages and wage growth over time. They can also trap workers in abusive and discriminatory work environments because a bad boss and a paycheck is, for most people, preferable to no paycheck.”

So all those free-market Republicans who tout the benefits of capitalism should be on board, right? Don’t count on it. Republicans are captives of corporate donors and beholden to corporate lobbyists, so expect them to come up with a host of excuses to oppose the action. But if they are serious about becoming a populist party, they have every reason to embrace the proposal.

This is not the first pro-competition move from progressive favorite Kahn, an antitrust guru and fierce anti-monopoly scholar who has taken on Big Tech and Amazon in particular. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.) She vowed to shake up an agency not known for aggressive or innovative action.

Just weeks after being sworn in two years ago, she revoked a 2015 policy that restricted which anti-competition practices the FTC could challenge. And last year, she sued to block Meta’s acquisition of a virtual reality company, defying antitrust orthodoxy. The New York Times reported: “At the heart of the F.T.C.’s lawsuit is the idea that regulators can apply antitrust law without waiting for a market to mature to the point where it is clear which companies hold the most power. The F.T.C. said such early action was justified because Meta’s deal would probably eliminate competition in the young virtual-reality market.”

Shaking up a sleeping, cautious agency is no easy task. An intellectually sophisticated chairman and dogged opponent of unfair business practices is just what the FTC needed. For her aggressive advocacy of competition and defense of workers’ freedom we can say well done, Ms. Kahn.

