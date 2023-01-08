Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The South Carolina Supreme Court’s ruling that the state’s ban on abortion after six weeks violates the right to privacy contained in the state constitution represents a phenomenal achievement. Who would have imagined that conservative South Carolina, where the Republican-controlled legislature selects the justices and only one of the five is a Democrat, would be the first state whose high court would strike down an abortion law in the aftermath of federal protection?

On a purely practical level, the ruling makes South Carolina an oasis for abortion rights in the otherwise hostile territory of the Deep South. It means that abortions will be more accessible not only for women in South Carolina but for those in nearby states who would otherwise have to travel hundreds of miles farther.

And it offers a model for other state courts navigating the post-Roe legal landscape, especially the nine others whose constitutions explicitly protect abortion rights.

“It’s a monumental victory for the entire region,” said Genevieve Scott of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

While it lasts. There is ample reason to fear that the victory may be fleeting. As the addition of three Trump-nominated justices to the U.S. Supreme Court demonstrated, one way to deal with a ruling you don’t like is to change the composition of the court, and that’s far easier to do on the state level, where justices are often elected and face term limits.

This happened in Iowa after its Supreme Court in 2018 found that the state constitution protected abortion rights. In 2019, the governor was given greater power to stack the court nominating commission. Last year, the process reached its intended conclusion: A transformed Iowa Supreme Court overturned the 2018 ruling protecting abortion rights.

Already, there is talk of similar machinations in South Carolina. The topic came up when the legislature held a special session last year to take up abortion legislation after Roe v. Wade was overruled. And, no surprise, right after the court issued its decision, the state GOP chair called the ruling “yet another reminder of the critical need to reform the judicial selection and election process.”

That’s not the only risk. The ruling itself offers a pathway for eviscerating abortion rights: Rather than set any deadline, eliminate them entirely. If that sounds upside down, it is, but that was the reasoning of the justice who provided the third vote for the 3-2 majority.

Two justices, Kaye G. Hearn and Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty, found that the state constitution, which was amended in 1971 to provide that “unreasonable invasions of privacy shall not be violated,” protects the right to have an abortion. But the third, Justice John Cannon Few, explicitly said it didn’t.

“The state and the dissenting justices argue the … ‘unreasonable invasions of privacy’ provision does not encompass a ‘right to abortion,’” Few wrote. “I wholeheartedly agree.”

To Few, where the state went wrong was in recognizing an abortion right that is so limited as to be meaningless. “By not enacting a total ban on abortion, the State preserved its long-standing statutory ‘opportunity’ for abortion. When the State seeks to regulate or restrict that opportunity — as it is undoubtedly entitled to do — the restrictions implicate a pregnant woman’s privacy interests.”

In other words, Few’s position incentivizes South Carolina lawmakers to go even further than the already radical six-week ban. Will they? At a special session called last year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the state Senate couldn’t scrounge up the votes to go that far.

The upcoming legislative session promises another test, although the Senate Republican leader has said the votes aren’t there. “We are gearing up for a very tough fight for exactly that reason,” said Molly Rivera, communications director for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. “We know they will come back to test the limits of this decision.”

Such is the unsatisfying and unsteady patchwork of abortion rights in the United States after Roe. It was no small feat to convince a conservative-leaning court to accept the argument that the state constitution’s privacy right encompasses the choice of whether to end a pregnancy. Consider that, just a few hours later, the Idaho Supreme Court reached the opposite result.

So the news out of South Carolina offers abortion rights advocates reason for cheer in a bleak time. However, with spotty exceptions, courts in states hostile to abortion rights aren’t likely to offer more than ephemeral relief.

“The notion that you’re going to look to state courts to rescue the right is farcical,” said William and Mary law professor Neal Devins, who has written on state supreme courts. “I don’t think that South Carolina is going to be a pro-choice state in any way, shape or form. The political process will respond to this ruling in some fashion.”

I would love for this assessment to be wrong. I don’t believe it is.

