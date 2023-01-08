The recent witch hunt by paid operatives and allies calling for the firing of administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology is part of a long line of attacks by the same parents who have led challenges against admissions reform that was mandated by then-Gov. Ralph Northam (D). Sadly, The Post continues to provide a platform for these far-right activists to foment outrage for political purposes regardless of the significance of their complaints. This was a brief delay of notification of “commended” status for top-ranked students. Why does it carry such weight with the media, when it carries such little weight with colleges or scholarship opportunities? There is no evidence that the late notifications had catastrophic effects on students.