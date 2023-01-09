Regarding the Jan. 6 front-page article “Jan. 6 rioter confronts his sins — and his fate”:
Mr. Peart and many of the rioters at the Capitol think of themselves as patriots. Their moral high ground is led by a man who has no morals (except to promote and protect himself). I’m not sure Mr. Peart has understood the damage he and the other rioters created that day. The article seemed to have missed the larger point: Mr. Peart’s intransigence.
Erin Dolinger, Havertown, Pa.
The article on Jake Peart missed one important point in the “redemption saga.” The forgiveness displayed by him and his family to Andrea Milholm Jung, the driver who killed his sister, was admirable; however, she paid a hefty price for her mistake and is apparently heartsick over the cost of her behavior and is determined to make up for it.
Mr. Peart, on the other hand, is another of the “sorry (I got caught)” club. He might have given up right-wing media, but he clings to the “stuff” it taught him with a vengeance.
Mary F. Englebert, Statesville, N.C.