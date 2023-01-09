Jake Peart showed mercy to the driver when his sister was killed years ago and now appreciates the mercy from the judge who did not send him to prison. Ms. Jung was contrite and sought to change her life. Mr. Peart returned to his community, was embraced and celebrated. He has not, even with reflection, seen that he did anything wrong by entering the Capitol. Ms. Jung talks about how her life changed by her thoughtless actions; Mr. Peart has not accounted at all about his. He has “reflected” about entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and reads his Bible, but he has had little change of opinion. (He still doesn’t believe the election was valid!) The only change Mr. Peart has made is to understand the anger and distrust the “news” his sources feed him, but not enough to comprehend the manner in which those sources create “otherness” and fear among their constituency.