Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro storm the country's legislature in Brasilia on Sunday. (Sergio Lima/AFP/Getty Images)

What makes Sunday’s violence and destruction in Brasilia so deeply shocking is that we saw it here first. Instead of serving as a model of democracy, the United States has given the world lessons in denying election results and stoking popular disappointment into nihilistic rage. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight It was impossible to witness the trashing of Brazil’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court and not immediately think of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Both uprisings followed presidential elections in which far-right populists refused to acknowledge their defeats. Both involved planning and organization. Both saw the desecration of buildings that are sacred symbols of national identity and pride — and vicious, bloody attacks against police officers struggling vainly to keep the peace.

There were some differences. Donald Trump was still president when he summoned his “stolen election” true believers to Washington and sent them to the Capitol; he watched the insurrection on television from the White House. Jair Bolsonaro, Trump’s Brazilian mini-me, had been out of office for a week — he refused to attend his successor’s inauguration, going so far as to leave the country — and was holed up Sunday near Orlando, of all places, where days earlier he was photographed eating at Kentucky Fried Chicken.

But in both cases, unprecedented savagery was inspired by a cynical and unscrupulous leader who amassed his following by inflaming his supporters’ most atavistic fears and resentments, who sought not to unite his nation but to divide it — and who was willing to respect democratic norms only when election results went his way.

That these awful events happened in the Western Hemisphere’s two biggest democracies is ominous. The sacking of Brasilia might be a last-gasp spasm of the fascist-adjacent authoritarianism that has established footholds in so many countries over the past two decades. Or it might be a portent of what is to come.

The initial response by Brazil’s democracy has been promising. By Sunday evening, police and federal troops had cleared rioters from the government buildings they had invaded. And rather than allow them to simply walk away from the scene, as happened in Washington two years ago, Brazilian authorities detained more than 1,200 people — and dismantled a tent city where election deniers had been squatting since the vote.

Newly elected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was away in São Paulo when the rioting began, was back in Brasilia on Sunday night, inspecting the damage. On Monday, in a display of solidarity, he was photographed with the leaders of both chambers of the Brazilian Congress and the head of the Supreme Court. The officials issued a joint statement calling the violence “acts of terrorism” and accused the rioters of attempting a coup d’etat.

Lula was able to host the meeting in his office because the rioters who vandalized the Planalto Palace failed in their attempts to break into the president’s inner sanctum.

One obvious question for Brazilian justice will be whether Bolsonaro bears criminal responsibility. Like Trump, he began claiming even before the election — with no justification — that the vote would be rigged against him. Like Trump, he refused to accept the result. But unlike Trump, Bolsonaro was mostly silent between his loss in October and Lula’s inauguration on Jan. 1. He even urged his supporters to stop blocking roads in protest of the election result, telling them not to resort to violence.

But just as Trump refused for hours to call off the Capitol mob on Jan. 6, 2021, Bolsonaro refused for three months to tell his supporters they should respect democratic norms and the peaceful transfer of power. And he repeatedly displayed admiration for the brutal military dictatorship that ruled the country from 1964 to 1985, encouraging followers to remember that era as a time of “order and progress” — the motto emblazoned on the Brazilian flag.

The common spark might have been nothing more complicated than the solipsistic ambitions and fragile egos of two men, Trump and Bolsonaro. But the result, first in the United States and now in Brazil, is a sharp increase in political polarization and a weakening of the values and traditions that knit democratic societies together.

The buildings the rioters defaced and dishonored, set around the Plaza of the Three Powers, were designed by Brazil’s greatest architect, Oscar Niemeyer. They are, or were, a manifestation of the country’s belief in itself and its destiny of greatness. As President Biden knows, and as Lula will learn, it is far easier to repair iconic structures than the sense of common nationhood they are meant to represent.

