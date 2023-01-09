George F. Will’s Jan. 5 op-ed, “ The court has its chance to weigh in on school choice ,” called for the Supreme Court to determine that public charter schools are not “state actors” and therefore able to “offer pedagogical and cultural choices” without fear of being sued. The underlying premise is that charter schools must have certain autonomies and flexibilities to function effectively. On this point, Mr. Will and I agree. But charter schools should not be in the same category as private schools.

Charter schools are public schools. Period. They were undoubtedly conceived as such, and every state with a charter law explicitly affirms the public nature of these unique schools. They might not always fit neatly into the 100-year-old legal language that governs schools, but they are no less public. To sit outside the school district and be free of many bureaucratic headaches is what makes charter schools so great. Among other things, charter schools have the ability to make staffing decisions at the site level, select their own textbooks and curricular supports, control the amount of instructional time on a given subject and offer innovative course offerings that otherwise would not exist.