The United States already has a high rate of infections, so the added coronavirus load from any infected travelers would be a drop in the bucket. The much bigger concern should be identifying and studying new variants that might emerge from China’s surge. Since the Chinese government can’t be relied upon to share what it knows with the world, we don’t want fewer people traveling from China; we should want more so that we can study and identify new strains that might develop there.

This is a very different situation from what the United States experienced last winter. In late November 2021, when South African scientists flagged omicron as a worrisome new strain, I supported travel restrictions. At that time, the restrictions were meant to buy us time to vaccinate more elderly people and, crucially, to study omicron, about which little was known. We knew we couldn’t stop this variant from entering our country, but delaying a surge by even a couple of weeks could blunt its impact.

Now, the concern isn’t about an existing strain. The dominant variant in China at the moment, BF.7, has been in the United States for months and has not exhibited evolutionary advantage to outcompete other variants here. That strain and BA.5.2, which is also prevalent in China, are both offshoots of BA.5, which the updated bivalent vaccine targets.

Trying to delay the arrival of more of these variants doesn’t make sense, especially since the United States is dealing with a more contagious and immune-evasive strain — XBB.1.5. So what’s the reason for pre-departure testing, then?

I could understand if the purpose is to protect individual travelers. A lot of people getting on a plane might feel more reassured if others around them recently tested negative for the coronavirus.

But if that were the rationale, then we should have coronavirus testing for all flights, not just those from China. And we should be requiring N95 masks for all travelers. These mandates are not on the table, nor should they be at this juncture. In that case, an arbitrary rule imposed for certain flights isn’t justified.

On a population level, the reasoning also doesn’t hold up. We don’t require people to test for the flu, RSV or any other common respiratory viruses before coming to the United States. That’s because these diseases are so widespread here. Pre-departure testing of travelers from China similarly wouldn’t have much impact on covid numbers in the United States. If anything, the rule could backfire by further alienating Chinese officials and hinder future cooperation among scientists. It could also further fuel anti-Asian hate by perpetuating the stigma of the coronavirus as the “China virus.”

Instead, we should redefine the goal, which should be to quickly identify emerging variants of concern. The Biden administration recognizes this and has started a voluntary program in which travelers can choose to take tests anonymously once they arrive at certain airports.

I think they can go beyond this. Countries such as Canada and Malaysia are starting to test the wastewater on planes arriving from China. This is brilliant: It allows insight into the prevalence of the coronavirus on that flight and could lead to early detection of new variants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reportedly considering this. I hope it implements this strategy, which would have virtually no diplomatic downside or traveler inconvenience, but could yield important knowledge for the United States and the world.

There might be political pressure to take more aggressive action. But there’s a way of doing so while also advancing the goal to identify new variants. Japan is requiring post-arrival testing and a seven-day quarantine for those who test positive. Implementing this protocol in the United States would probably not be feasible, but there could be a modified version in which all travelers test on arrival. Samples that are positive would be automatically go through genomic sequencing to determine the variant.

Travel restrictions might have been a useful tool at earlier stages of the pandemic, but they simply aren’t the most suitable ones now. Containing the coronavirus is no longer a possibility, so we need to pivot to early detection and quick response to new variants. Most importantly, we must invest in developing better vaccines and more effective treatments that protect against not just the strains that we know about but also the ones that will materialize in the future.

