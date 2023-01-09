The Dec. 30 Metro article “ Aging bridge draws debate ” talked about choking traffic, and therefore economic activity, along the Beltway. As important as that is, it missed the even greater effect that choking traffic has on the economic activity in the job centers in Virginia’s Tysons/Dulles corridor and Maryland’s Interstate 270 biotech corridor. These locations are the engines of economic growth in Fairfax, Loudoun, Montgomery and Frederick counties. Interstate 66, the Dulles Toll Road and I-270 form the central arteries of this economic powerhouse, and the American Legion Bridge is the heart that connects them. That is the most important reason this project needs to go ahead.

People have objected to solving transportation problems by adding more and more lanes to roads. And they are right. If we continue addressing traffic growth by adding lanes, sooner or later we will run out of both space and money, we will have damaged our environment, and the new lanes will be just as choked as the originals . People claim the tolls would be too expensive for most motorists. And they are right. A huge public expenditure for the bridge would benefit relatively few.

Instead, make more efficient use of new lanes by making express bus service convenient. Free bus use of the express lanes is fine as far as it goes, but it goes nowhere near far enough. The buses need to get rapidly from the toll lanes to the job centers. The project must include preferred bus lanes on the arterial streets that connect the express lanes to the job centers. Only then will the buses provide a competitive service that will induce drivers off the highways. And only then will the project provide a benefit to those unable or unwilling to pay the tolls.