In fact, Mr. Hoyer is a perfect example of congressional dysfunction. As a career politician, with more than 40 years in Congress, he continues to be reelected by “bringing home the bacon” to his constituents. Other members of Congress support his efforts to loot the national treasury for the simple reason of reciprocity. If they support him, he will support them in their efforts to send their constituents some of the public largesse. This process of reciprocal unrestrained spending has resulted in a national debt exceeding $31 trillion and in the maintenance of a permanent political class in the legislative branch of the federal government.