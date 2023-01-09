The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Steny Hoyer is part of the problem in Congress

January 9, 2023 at 2:19 p.m. EST
Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) on Dec. 16 at the Capitol. (Robb Hill for The Washington Post)

The Jan. 3 Metro article “Hoyer’s powerful post paid dividends to Md.” gave high praise to Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) for his ability to obtain “dividends to Maryland.” Clearly, Mr. Hoyer’s track record of looting the national treasury to benefit his constituents is considered a great achievement.

In fact, Mr. Hoyer is a perfect example of congressional dysfunction. As a career politician, with more than 40 years in Congress, he continues to be reelected by “bringing home the bacon” to his constituents. Other members of Congress support his efforts to loot the national treasury for the simple reason of reciprocity. If they support him, he will support them in their efforts to send their constituents some of the public largesse. This process of reciprocal unrestrained spending has resulted in a national debt exceeding $31 trillion and in the maintenance of a permanent political class in the legislative branch of the federal government.

The new House has a number of new, younger members. One hopes they will see the existing situation as a problem and will address it, rather than opting to become part of the problem.

Roger M. Rosewall, Ashburn

