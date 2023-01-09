The Jan. 3 Metro article “Hoyer’s powerful post paid dividends to Md.” gave high praise to Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) for his ability to obtain “dividends to Maryland.” Clearly, Mr. Hoyer’s track record of looting the national treasury to benefit his constituents is considered a great achievement.
The new House has a number of new, younger members. One hopes they will see the existing situation as a problem and will address it, rather than opting to become part of the problem.
Roger M. Rosewall, Ashburn