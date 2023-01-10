Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Jan. 8 front page had a number of articles covering the dysfunction of choosing a speaker of the House, an example of the lack of direction that endangers our country. The warning in the movie “Inherit the Wind,” that anyone who troubles his own house will inherit the wind, can stand as a guidepost for the Democratic Party today. It has a timely opportunity to work intelligently and strategically to provide the country with the leadership it deserves, as opposed to the chaotic, mean-spirited guidance it has seen since 2017 and that is all the Republican Party has to offer.

What is needed: agreement on goals vs. selfish adherence to an individual preference; collaboration vs. fistfights on the floor of the House; checking credentials when choosing candidates vs. embarrassing discoveries of falsification; and choosing to follow the principles set down in the Constitution vs. rhetoric and actions that mislead the voters and serve only as talking points on social media.

This is the chance to turn our nation toward integrity. We cannot let it slip through our fingers.

Advertisement

Ellen Hayes, Fairfax

The House has elected a speaker, but we should not ignore the fact that fewer than 5 percent of those voting were able to thwart the will of the other 95 percent over four long days. A simple change in House rules would prevent this from happening again. The first ballot for speaker should use the current format, but if no nominee wins more than 50 percent of the votes, there should be a runoff that only includes the top two finishers. This would not only produce a winning candidate but also eliminate the antidemocratic behavior by a small minority that we witnessed last week.

Sandy Harlow, Timonium, Md.

Exactly two years after the greatest modern desecration of the Capitol and everything it symbolizes, the contrast between how Democrats and most Republicans behaved on that infamous anniversary was astounding.

Advertisement

It was a split screen this Jan. 6 at opposite ends of Pennsylvania Avenue. While President Biden was presiding over a solemn tribute to the heroism of police officers and election workers during and preceding the insurrection, in the House of Representatives, chaotic balloting for the election of an unprincipled subservient speaker was proceeding. Election deniers and enablers, with increasing influence and visibility, were uncompromisingly exerting power that promises to dismantle and disrupt the functioning of government in the new Congress. And by contrast, at the White House ceremony and on the steps of the Capitol — where Democrats gathered the same day to pay tribute to law enforcement heroes of Jan. 6, 2021, and to reassert their belief in democracy — Republicans were noticeably absent.

The majority of Americans just voted to reject extremism and have thus recognized the true meaning of the Jan. 6 assault on our democracy. Republicans in and out of Congress should take notice.

Roger Hirschberg, South Burlington, Vt.

Advertisement

It was hard to watch the fight happening within the GOP and understand that to become speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would make deals with his opponents that in the end diminished the role of speaker. Though Mr. McCarthy has inherited the House gavel, it will give forth a hollow sound.

Ellie Berner, Kittery, Maine

I read the Jan. 8 front-page article “Next up for the House GOP: Fiscal showdowns” with interest, specifically regarding the Republicans’ apparent willingness to default on our national debt. We should believe what they say. But there is an alternative option: continue to pay the nation’s debts and essentially ignore the debt ceiling law until Congress ultimately makes a deal to raise the ceiling or change the law.

The decision to ignore a law is a horrible decision and precedent; however, the alternative of intentionally tanking our economy and damaging national security is much worse. Millions of Americans would be financially hurt and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be ecstatic because worldwide moral and monetary support for Ukraine would suffer. The funds in question were authorized and appropriated by congressional action and signed into law by the president.

Advertisement

Though I am not a lawyer, I don’t see who would be harmed or be disaffected and thus have standing to sue. And if someone does sue, after months or years of litigation and if the courts rule in favor of the plaintiff, what happens? It’s not clear to me who can be held accountable. On the other hand, if the United States defaults on its debts, the U.S. and world economies and our national security would be hugely damaged. Aggressive action by President Biden and the Democratic leadership is needed to eliminate the possibility of default. And that aggressive action is to simply ignore the debt ceiling law.

Jeff Ressin, Vienna

In “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” the protagonist sells his soul to the devil for eternal youth. In that same vein, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has sold his to the Freedom Caucus of the Republican Party with no good outcome for him, the Republican Party or our country.

Michaela Carberry Early, Easton, Md.

GiftOutline Gift Article