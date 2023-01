The Jan. 8 front-page article “ Next up for the House GOP: Fiscal showdowns ” quoted Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) as saying, “You can’t have a balanced budget unless you start cutting [spending].”

That’s not entirely true. Deficits are formed when expenditures surpass revenue. So, increase revenue. Collect more of the taxes due to the government by giving the Internal Revenue Service the money it needs to do this. Instead of raising taxes, repeal the foolish tax cuts given to wealthy people.