1 Who will be indicted?

The best indicator of who’s at risk in addition to Trump comes from the House Jan. 6 select committee’s report. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who traveled to Georgia to pressure election officials, and John Eastman, the architect of the phony elector scheme, are the most likely Trump allies to face charges. (Recall that District Court Judge David Carter found in a civil case that Eastman likely committed crimes along with Trump.)

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani also received a target letter from the district attorney indicating he was a subject of the investigation. He was directly involved in the phony-elector scheme, going so far as to testify before Georgia’s legislative committees. He’s likely to face charges as well.

Then there’s Jeffrey Clark, the former Justice Department official angling to become acting attorney general at the end of the Trump administration. He drafted the Justice Department letter that Trump sought to send to Georgia and other states falsely declaring the election was fraudulent. He would be as intimately connected to any criminal actions as Meadows and Eastman, but the question remains whether he has a sufficient nexus to Georgia for the state to assert jurisdiction. This would likely be a fact-based assessment as to whether he communicated directly with Georgia officials.

