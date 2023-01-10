Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Most days, Brasilia’s worst headaches are gridlock and restaurant queues. That changed abruptly on Sunday, when an angry mob overran the Brazilian capital, defied police, attacked the media and trashed the modernist palaces of Latin America’s most celebrated political skyline. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight If the outburst of rage came as a jolt to this nation of about 215 million people, it should not have been a surprise. For months, political pundits, security wonks and local authorities had warned of the gathering fury. Nonconforming followers of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who refused to acknowledge his loss in October’s election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, doubled down on denialism. They pitched tents in public squares across Brazil and before military garrisons, begging for armed intervention. Yet for weeks, the protesters were regarded with only amusement and disdain. Bolsonaro, after all, had fallen silent and fled to Orlando two days before his term ended.

Then, on Sunday, Brasilia became a battlefield. All the windows on the main entrance of the Supreme Court were shattered. Vandals wrapped in Brazilian flags and the yellow jerseys of the Brazilian soccer team invaded the National Congress. Rioters broke into the Planalto presidential palace, razing salons and slashing a painting by Emiliano Di Cavalcanti valued at $1.5 million. The day ended in clouds of pepper spray, water cannonade and multiple arrests. Come dusk, the Brazilian mobs had outdone their gringo muses of Jan. 6, 2021, by sacking the headquarters of all three branches of government.

New doubts then emerged. Would the turmoil return or spread? And how serious a threat did the riots pose to Lula’s presidency? The answers won’t come immediately. But chances are good that the mob havoc in Brasilia will end up playing to Lula’s advantage, at least for now.

A review of 2.2 million social media posts during the upheaval showed 90 percent of Brazilians roundly rejected the attacks. This sentiment comes at a critical time for Lula, who is struggling to revive Brazil’s post-pandemic economy, keep his unwieldy governing coalition on message and placate markets over the country’s deepening fiscal challenges. On Monday, all 27 of Brazil’s state governors answered Lula’s call for an emergency meeting, while the country’s financial markets barely flinched, with the Ibovespa index gaining slightly.

Last month, when Lula’s economic advisers dug into Bolsonaro’s books, they found a sinkhole. The outgoing administration had tweaked the fiscal rules five times, creating some 800 billion reais ($152 billion) in uncovered outlays. Not even the emergency spending that Lula brokered with Congress might be enough to cover the shortfall. The new government inherits a system of public services verging on collapse.

Yet by Sunday night, congressional leaders, state governors and public opinion had rallied around the besieged new government. Even Valdemar Costa Neto, the head of Bolsonaro’s own Liberal Party and his closest legislative ally, decried the invasion as the work of criminals. Many mainstream conservatives with no love for Lula were taken aback. “The turmoil frightened even right-wing Brazilians who do not support a coup,” said political scientist Octavio Amorim Neto of the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

More troubling was the stony silence from the armed forces, which had done little to dissuade the Bolsonarista encampments at their gates from becoming a rabble. “Bolsonaro put the armed forces at the center of national politics,” said Amorim Neto. If civilian authorities prove incapable of thwarting the next attack, he added, the risk of military intervention will still be on the table.

The responsibility to stand strong now falls to the new government. Lula is fondly remembered by many Brazilians for his first two terms in office (2003 to 2010), when Chinese demand for raw materials filled national coffers, goosed growth and hoisted the poor into the middle class. But that was then. And many other Brazilians recall the graft and cronyism that metastasized on his watch.

Lula begins his third term more than a decade later, with Brazilians still staggered by a deadly pandemic and the worst recession in decades, amid a continentwide surge in dissatisfaction with democracy. Only nine percent of Brazilians trust their politicians, polls suggest. The armed forces rate more than three times as high.

This means that any anti-insurrection bump Lula now accrues is unlikely to last if the economy falters or his government fails to deliver on its many expensive promises. If Brazilians were aghast at Sunday’s attempted coup, they remain deeply polarized, with many still sympathetic to the rebels’ cause, if not their methods. Bolsonaro might have left the picture, but the sour mood that fed his popularity cannot be cleared away with the tents.

