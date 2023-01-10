Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Patuxent River has earned a 23 percent on the Chesapeake Bay report card and has scored low (D-) since 2006, when reports cards were first issued. The measurements suggest a failing, big, fat F. For at least 16 years, even though the problem has been recognized, nothing has been done. The Patuxent River Commission, with about 35 members, was formed in 1984, but nothing has happened. Despite all the fanfare surrounding the issue, nothing has been done.

A smaller, more effective body should be formed to oversee efforts to clean up the river. There are 36 sewage treatment plants located in the Patuxent Watershed, with many dozens of discharge permits allowing drainage into the river. Who is responsible for monitoring these things?

This is a new year and a new administration. The river needs to be cleaned up, and I call on legislators to act. The state has a large surplus, so now is an ideal time to do something. These steps can and should be taken now:

1. Make sure every sewage treatment plant is upgraded to the highest standard using the latest technology.

2. Monitor every point of discharge into the river and make sure that the permit holder is held accountable.

3. Provide sufficient funds so that current septic systems that exist within the critical area can be upgraded to the best available technology.

4. Offer adequate funding to farmers who have direct access to the river so that they will take whatever actions necessary to prevent runoff into the river.

David Kelsey, Hollywood

