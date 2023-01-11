Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Justin Dyer’s Jan. 5 Thursday Opinion column about the debate as to whether the United States is Christian didn’t seem to address Christianity as found in the Gospels [“Is America a Christian nation? Yes and no.”]. Yes, Jesus’ faith in and intimacy with the one God is foundational. Yes, eventually the Christian church incorporated Greek philosophy regarding natural law as it developed doctrine to explain the nature of God and creation. But that wasn’t what Jesus Christ of Christianity was about. He was about comforting the poor, the meek, those who mourn or are in need of justice, and those who are suffering persecution for justice’s sake. He was about encouraging the clean of heart, the merciful, the peacemakers and seeking out sinners to forgive and redeem them. He was a healer of many who cured the Syriac woman’s daughter and the Roman official’s beloved servant, no matter that they were seen as “other.” He defended children and women, had a long loving conversation with a Samaritan woman (the epitome of otherness), and when He rose, it was to Mary Magdalene that he first appeared.

Sorry, this is all so much more important than Greek philosophy, stunning though it is.

Lynn Kearney, Arlington

Justin Dyer might have overplayed the founders’ reliance on Judeo-Christian theology, but he seemed right about their embrace of at least key elements of philosophical natural-law ethics. That ethics affirms that moral duties stem not from some arbitrary rules imposed by either society or God but rather from the yearning of authentic human nature for the true, good and beautiful and the fullness of life. As Mr. Dyer pointed out, a pattern of inauthentic choices leads to self-alienation.

The source of that moral theory was Aristotle, inspired by his teacher, Plato, though neither used the term “natural law.” Aristotle based his theory on eudaemonia (Greek for “happiness” or “prosperity”), though his Nicomachean ethics clearly redefines eudaemonia as self-realization through patterns of chosen actions that ripen those deep yearnings into character. He called such a pattern an aretē (“excellence” or “skill”); following his Latin translators, we call it a “virtue.” For Aristotle, those yearnings are much richer than found in the over-biologized natural law ethics of some later proponents. In the natural-law tradition, self-realization is not individual but rather that of a person-in-community whose personal good necessarily includes the common good. A more contemporary translation of self-realization, mentioned by Mr. Dyer, is human flourishing.

One of marvels of natural-law and self-realization ethics is the breadth of its appeal, from the fourth or fifth century before the common era “pagans” Plato and Aristotle, to medieval theologians and philosophers (Averroes the Muslim, Maimonides the Jew and Aquinas the Christian), to the 20th-century atheist psychologist Abraham Maslow. Our age, tempted to rely on “competing narratives” and self-reinventions rather than on truth and character, would do well to ponder the durability of that appeal.

John Mooney, Reston

Justin Dyer asked whether the United States is a Christian nation. I’d like to answer that question for him. By way of background, I am Jewish. My paternal ancestors arrived on these shores sometime in the late 18th century, considerably earlier than many of the politicians, clergy and pseudoclergy who have determined we are a Christian nation. The answer to Mr. Dyer’s question is no, in uppercase letters followed by an exclamation point. We are a secular nation whose predominant form of religion is various denominations of Christianity. End of story!

Steven Schattman, Chevy Chase

In his op-ed, Justin Dyer made sweeping statements about the founders of this country being guided by a “Christian-inflected philosophy [that] has been a high ground on which Americans of all stripes have stood in claiming the mantle of justice.” How would Mr. Dyer fit a true founder named Haym Salomon, a Jew who literally bankrupted himself contributing to the salvation of this country in its earliest days? Salomon, who immigrated to the United States from Poland, might be recognized as the largest single contributor to the American Revolution through giving his entire fortune to the Continental Army and brokering large donations to Washington’s forces. He was the driving financial force in support of this nation’s birthing efforts.

Before the Battle of Yorktown, the Continental Army had run out of money. Salomon managed to raise about $20,000, which provided for the American forces to fight, ending the American Revolution.

Salomon died at 45, and his family was left penniless. He gave all and lost all. It is terrible that this and related history is rarely taught in schools and universities.

For Salomon’s sacrifices, a U.S. postage stamp recognizing him was issued in 1975. Nothing was said about him being Jewish, Christian or anything else, as it should be in this land of “equality.”

Complementing that, the only three things that Thomas Jefferson, another founder of this country, wanted on his tombstone were “author of the Declaration of Independence, The Statute of Virginia for religious freedom, and Father of the University of Virginia” — and “not a word more.”

Peter I. Hartsock, Laytonsville

