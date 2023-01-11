Though the reporting was accurate in the Jan. 6 news article “Bad news for thousands of crypto investors: They don’t own their accounts” it lacked context. Bank depositors don’t own the assets in their accounts, either. They have an unsecured claim against the bank, which owns the cash and has a liability to the depositor.
This is generally not an issue because the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insures depositors up to $250,000 and heavily regulated banks are unlikely to fail. Above the FDIC limit, bank depositors would legally be in the same position as Celsius depositors, although in previous busts, the FDIC has bailed them out.
With the top FDIC-insured rate around 4 percent, people promised 20 percent interest on deposits should have known they were taking on risk to chase return and should not have been surprised when Celsius went bust. Some things are too good to be true. Caveat emptor.
Jay Weiser, New York