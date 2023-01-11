Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For all the self-defeating chaos they recently sowed on the floor of the House, you can’t quite rule out the possibility that Republicans learn from their mistakes. The GOP in general, and Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) in particular, would not have been beholden to a few of the party’s ultras if Republicans had racked up a larger majority in the 2022 midterms. And even before the multi-ballot speakership debacle, various party stalwarts acknowledged that the “red wave” fizzled partly because of the GOP’s own failure to maximize early and mail-in voting by their supporters — whose minds President Donald Trump had poisoned against those methods with spurious claims of fraud.

“There’s no question in my mind that Republicans have to have a different mail-in strategy,” Andy Reilly, a Republican National Committee member in Pennsylvania, told Politico. “When one party votes for 30 days and one party votes for one, you’re definitely going to lose.”

To the extent the GOP might stop decrying phantom fraud and start trying to beat Democrats at their own game, sentiments such as Reilly’s represent a positive development.

Yet that might also have a downside, as another step on the road to a political system based less on the democratic ideal — persuasion of open-minded citizens — and more on mobilization of partisans.

Admittedly, we have traveled pretty far down that road already. The main cause, division based on ideology, region, race and so much else, is not a matter of voting methods. What’s more, the various forms of early balloting have a clear benefit: They thwart suppression and enable more participation.

The 2020 election, in which the pandemic necessitated alternatives to in-person voting and voters cast 69.4 percent of their ballots before Election Day, and which saw the highest participation rate in 120 years, 66.8 percent of eligible citizens, proves that. It is also true that modern data-driven get-out-the-vote drives incorporate appeals to identifiable “persuadables” in their early phases before swinging into full mobilization mode.

Nevertheless, pre-Election Day voting, by definition, occurs before voters can consider all possible information; in that sense, the price of greater turnout is less deliberation. Whether dealing with base voters or freshly won “persuadables,” a key goal of GOTV is to “bank” votes before people change their minds.

By Oct. 25, ahead of the midterms, when Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz debated in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, 640,000 people out of an eventual total of 5.2 million already had voted.

And while the rules vary, in some states voting starts a long time before Election Day: 50 days for in-person absentee voting in Pennsylvania. In the 46 states, and D.C., that have some form of in-person early voting — the method chosen by 27 percent of the electorate in 2020 — it lasts an average of 23 days, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

If the GOP does adapt to mail-in and early voting, the party would probably focus even more of its efforts on those White, non-college-educated voters who rarely turn out, just as Democrats try to mobilize “low frequency” voters among Black and other communities that historically favor them.

“Our goal isn’t to convince regular voters to vote by mail,” a Pennsylvania GOP state legislator wrote in a Nov. 30 blog post first reported by Politico, “but to figure out how to cultivate mail-in votes from those registered Republicans who vote infrequently or don’t vote at all.”

We’ve come a long way — haven’t we? — since the 19th century, a time of fierce partisanship and close, high-turnout elections. Voters cast “tickets,” preprinted with their party’s slate and clipped from party-affiliated newspapers or handed to them by “hustlers” trained to spot their party’s likely voters at the polls on Election Day.

The period between the end of the Civil War and 1900 saw presidential election turnout regularly in excess of 70 percent; four of the 10 closest presidential races in U.S. history took place from 1876 through 1888. Two of the others — 2000 and 2016 — occurred in the past six elections.

That post-Civil War era ended with the introduction of reforms, the most important of which was a government-supplied ballot preprinted with the names of all party candidates, as historian Jon Grinspan recounts in his superb new book, “The Age of Acrimony.”

The resulting political process was arguably less unruly and more deliberative — but turnout fell to levels from which it has yet to fully recover. Among other issues, the new ballots presented many voters with a de facto literacy test. (Simultaneously, Southern states, with Northern acquiescence, developed systems for excluding Black voters.)

In our time, the challenge is to embrace the turnout-enhancing new normal based on mail-in and early voting without rendering substantive debate and ideological moderation even more superfluous than they already are.

