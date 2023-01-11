Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What happened last week in the House brought a level of chaos to the normally orderly process of selecting a speaker that had not been seen since the stormy years leading up to the Civil War. Before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was able to claim the speaker’s gavel, he had to endure 15 rounds of balloting and give a rebellious faction of Republican hardliners pretty much everything it wanted.

But there was one big thing the mutineers were right about: The process of writing and passing laws in the House — which Founding Father George Mason envisioned as the “grand depository of the democratic principle of government” — has strayed far from that ideal. The GOP rebels demanded a new set of rules governing how the chamber would operate.

“Congress is in a very bad spot,” says James Wallner, a Capitol Hill veteran who worked for Republicans in the House and Senate and who now teaches political science at Clemson University. “It is not serving the purpose for which it was designed.”

Advertisement

Procedural issues rarely get the attention they deserve, which is why it has largely slipped the public’s notice that in the past few decades, legislating has become far more centralized, with power increasingly concentrated in the leadership offices of whichever party happens to have a majority at the moment. Individual lawmakers and even committees of jurisdiction are routinely sidelined as sprawling pieces of legislation, especially spending bills, are crafted behind closed doors and presented to members as take-it-or-leave-it propositions — often as a cataclysmic deadline approaches.

Follow Karen Tumulty 's opinions Follow

Since 2000, the average number of pages in legislation enacted into law has roughly doubled, according to the Brookings Institution; the recent $1.7-trillion fiscal 2023 omnibus spending package, presented to lawmakers three days before they had to vote on it, came in at more than 4,000 pages.

Since the 1980s, the number of bills passed by the House has trended down... Bills passed 1,250 Trend 1,000 750 500 250 98th Congress (1983-’84) 114th Congress (2015-’16) ... but bills have become much longer. Average pages per bill 300 Trend 200 100 98th Congress (1983-’84) 114th Congress (2015-’16) Source: Brookings Institution THE WASHINGTON POST Since the 1980s, the number of bills passed by the House has trended down... Bills passed 1,250 Trend 1,000 750 500 250 98th Congress (1983-’84) 114th Congress (2015-’16) ... but bills have become much longer. Average pages per bill 300 Trend 200 100 98th Congress (1983-’84) 114th Congress (2015-’16) Source: Brookings Institution THE WASHINGTON POST Since the 1980s, the number of bills passed by the House has trended down... ... but bills have become much longer. Average pages per bill Bills passed 300 1,250 Trend Trend 1,000 200 750 500 100 250 98th Congress (1983-’84) 114th Congress (2015-’16) 98th Congress (1983-’84) 114th Congress (2015-’16) Source: Brookings Institution THE WASHINGTON POST

And consider this: As recently as the mid- to late-1990s, when Newt Gingrich (R) was speaker, more than half the bills that reached the House floor did so under an “open rule” — that is, any lawmaker could offer an amendment to be voted upon by the entire chamber, according to statistics compiled by the Bipartisan Policy Center. But since 2016, under speakers Paul Ryan (R) and Nancy Pelosi (D), there has not been an open rule on a single piece of legislation. No amendments at all are allowed on most bills — a restriction that used to occur relatively rarely — and on the remainder, the only amendments that can be put to a vote are ones pre-approved by the Rules Committee, which has been tightly aligned with the speaker.

Advertisement

There are understandable reasons that House leaders of both parties have had to exert more control. When the chamber is closely divided and there is virtually no common ground between Democrats and Republicans, the alternative to legislating by leadership fiat may be getting nothing done at all.

Another impetus for leaders to take a firmer hand over the procedures is that the nature of today’s media has changed the culture of the House. Individual members can fast-track their way to celebrity — and raise campaign cash — not by putting their heads down, climbing the seniority ladder and building respect through their committee work, but by doing and saying outrageous things on social media and partisan cable channels.

What’s more, the truth is that many lawmakers prefer it this way. Freer rules on the House floor would mean they would be put on the spot more often, casting what are often difficult votes on amendments that could come back to haunt them at election time. And a top-down process allows party leaders to paper over differences within their own ranks — which, as last week’s revolt against McCarthy showed, can be substantial.

Advertisement

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.), a leader among those who held McCarthy’s speakership hostage, has been complaining about the absence of “regular order” practically since he arrived in Congress four years ago. “Note to both GOP & Dems... if you want my support on anything - we will restore regular order. We will debate. We will amend. We will vote. No more legislating by self-appointed committees,” he tweeted in 2020.

Still, the hard-right members who demanded concessions from McCarthy were not operating entirely from high principles. Many of the deals they made were designed to maximize their own leverage — and ability to foment mayhem, including on the upcoming deadline to lift the debt ceiling. Their commitment to transparency is questionable, given that all of those agreements, which presumably include plum committee assignments for themselves, have not yet been made public.

But some of what they extracted from McCarthy, such as adhering to a 72-hour period for members to read legislation before they have to vote on it, and putting forward narrower spending bills, are true improvements.

Advertisement

Others, such as surrendering some seats on the Rules Committee to the insurgent faction, could go either way. Paradoxically, if it turns out Republicans are serious about opening up debate on the House floor, giving the rank-and-file more ability to shape legislation, Democrats should rejoice. Which is why I’m skeptical that will happen.

What is clear is that they have found a way to disrupt what have been some unhealthy — and undemocratic — trends in the House. Having surrendered so much power, McCarthy will not be able to reclaim it, especially after he agreed to a procedure in which a single member can call for a snap vote on kicking him out as speaker.

“The country is better off if Democrats and Republicans engage each other constructively and out in the open,” says C. Lawrence Evans, who worked for Democrats on the Joint Committee on the Organization of Congress and is now a College of William & Mary government professor. But for that to take place again in today’s House of Representatives, it is going to take a lot more than fixing the rules.

GiftOutline Gift Article