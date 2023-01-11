The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Light sentences are inappropriate for Jan. 6 defendants

January 11, 2023 at 11:59 a.m. EST
Supporters of President Donald Trump take over balconies and inauguration scaffolding at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The light sentences and punishments judges have given to the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters are disconcerting [“Harsh words, lighter sentences,” Metro, Jan. 8]. Light sentences seem to understate the breadth, depth and gravity of the occurrences of Jan. 6, 2021, in which all the rioters were complicit.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Numerous law enforcement officers suffered injuries, including cracked ribs, smashed spinal disks and concussions. One officer lost his eye. One died. Officer Daniel Hodges, who was crushed in a doorway, explained that rioters beat him in the head with a baton. He said rioters were “absolutely crazed” and that he thought he was going to die. The Post reported that authorities said the mob was wielding sledgehammers, baseball bats, hockey sticks and flagpoles. Videos of the riot displayed this mayhem for all to see.

So, given the extent of the violence resulting in severe injury and death, we must be sure that the rioters are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, resulting in the most severe penalties and punishment, reflective of the chaos and damages of Jan. 6.

Ken Lefkowitz, Medford, N.J.

Loading...