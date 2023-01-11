The light sentences and punishments judges have given to the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters are disconcerting [“Harsh words, lighter sentences,” Metro, Jan. 8]. Light sentences seem to understate the breadth, depth and gravity of the occurrences of Jan. 6, 2021, in which all the rioters were complicit.
So, given the extent of the violence resulting in severe injury and death, we must be sure that the rioters are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, resulting in the most severe penalties and punishment, reflective of the chaos and damages of Jan. 6.
Ken Lefkowitz, Medford, N.J.