The light sentences and punishments judges have given to the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters are disconcerting [“ Harsh words, lighter sentences ,” Metro, Jan. 8]. Light sentences seem to understate the breadth, depth and gravity of the occurrences of Jan. 6, 2021, in which all the rioters were complicit.

Numerous law enforcement officers suffered injuries, including cracked ribs, smashed spinal disks and concussions. One officer lost his eye. One died. Officer Daniel Hodges, who was crushed in a doorway, explained that rioters beat him in the head with a baton. He said rioters were “absolutely crazed” and that he thought he was going to die. The Post reported that authorities said the mob was wielding sledgehammers, baseball bats, hockey sticks and flagpoles. Videos of the riot displayed this mayhem for all to see.